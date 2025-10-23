Brent Key Gives Important Injury Updates Ahead of Saturday's Game vs Syracuse
No. 7 Georgia Tech is preparing to face Syracuse on Saturday and the Yellow Jackets are hoping to reach 8-0 overall and for the first time ever, reach 5-0 in ACC play.
They will be doing so without some key defenders though for this game.
At his press conference today, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key said that cornerback Ahmari Harvey, defensive tackle Akelo Stone, and linebacker Myles Forristall are going to be out. Cornerback Jy Gilmore, wide receiver Malik Rutherford, and OL Harrison Moore are all going to be questionable for Saturday.
Last week, Harvey and Stone were both out and Rutherford was injured early in the game against Duke.
Moore had been the starting center for this team, but if he is not able to go, Tana Alo-Tupuola will likely be the starting center and he will be joined by Ethan Mackenny, Joe Fusile, Keylan Rutledge, and Malachi Carney up front. If Rutherford is out, expect more snaps for Bailey Stockton and true freshman Jordan Allen.
It would be a big hit to the secondary if Gilmore is not able to go. He had a really nice game against Duke last week and was named the ACC's defensive back of the week. Gilmore’s 11 tackles led all players in Saturday’s game and was his most since transferring to Tech from Georgia State prior to this season. He helped lead a Georgia Tech defensive effort that held Duke, which was averaging 36.5 points per game, to less than half of its season scoring average and a season-low 68 rushing yards. Gilmore and the Yellow Jackets’ defense were also especially stout in the second half, when they held the Blue Devils to just 66 yards and no points over three series that spanned 14:53, which allowed the Jackets’ offense to score on four-straight possessions and turn the 10-7 deficit into the 27-10 lead.
If Gilmore is out, keep a close eye on who Georgia Tech rotates in at the nickel spot.
Some good news for the secondary, though, is that defensive back Savion Riley was not one of the players that Key listed. Riley was a big transfer pickup in the offseason for Georgia Tech, but he has not been able to get on the field and has missed several games.
Georgia Tech is a big favorite over the Orange, but going against a team that loves to throw the ball, this could be a bigger challenge for the Yellow Jackets if things break the wrong way on the injury report.