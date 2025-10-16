Brent Key is Loving The Opportunity For His Team To Be An Underdog This Weekend: "Appreciate the Motivation."
When Georgia Tech goes on the road this weekend vs Duke, they will be the higher-ranked team in the AP Poll, but they are not going to be the favorite vs the Blue Devils. According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Duke is a 1.5-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets, and the over/under is set at 61.5.
That is music to the ears of Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key, who loves the spot that his team is in this weekend:
"Thank you. That is where we like to be. Appreciate it. Appreciate the motivation."
This is the spot that Key's teams have typically thrived in in the past. Against Clemson, they were a short underdog and going to back to last season, they were underdogs to Miami in that big upset.
Will they be able to shine as the underdog once again?
Duke will be a tough test
Duke head coach Manny Diaz is one of the most respected defensive coaches in the country and Key said as much about the Blue Devils on Tuesday.
"I mean, they move. They play a lot of different, not necessarily different fronts, but different variations of what they do. I mean, whether it's zone pressure or man pressure, different line stunts and games inside. You know, their D -line gets off the ball, it's vertical. You know, I think they're fourth in the country in havoc rate as a defensive line.And, you know, but everything that's good, there are also disadvantages as well. We've got to take advantage of those times when they come up and be able to be consistent with it throughout the game. We've got to control the tempo of the football game. And I'm not saying control the clock. What it is. Again, I'm not going to get into a game plan here, but I respect Manny a lot. I've known Manny a long time. A good person, good family man, you know, and damn good football coach."
Key also talked about the difficulty of slowing down their offense which is one of the best in the country:
"Yeah, I mean I don't think you, you stop them, they're going to get their yards, they're going to get points, we want to limit that as much as we can, and we've got to do things that we've done well, got to continue to do them. I'm not sitting here and giving you the game plan of what we're going to do, and then putting our players in positions to be able to make plays. But look, you guys know how I am. I'm about, you know, there's a ton of plays and calls and blitzes and coverages and runs and passes and all that stuff is cool and fun, but, you know, how hard are you going to play to the football, how are you're going to work to get off a block to sustain a block, you know, to tackle a guy and get him down where he, you know, catches the ball, make plays on the football, protect the football, be a disciplined team. That's what's important. That's what's really important. That's what our DNA as a team is. We've got to continue to do that well and improve on."
Georgia Tech and Duke is one of the most pivotal games in the ACC this season and will kick off at Noon this Saturday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.