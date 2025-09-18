Brent Key Updates Georgia Tech's Injury Report Heading Into Saturday's Game vs Temple
No. 18 Georgia Tech is preparing for its week four game against Temple this Saturday and the Yellow Jackets are hoping to follow their big win over Clemson with a win over the Owls to get them to 4-0. Temple comes into this game 2-1, with wins over UMass and Howard, as well as a 42-3 defeat against Oklahoma last Saturday.
Injury Report
Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key met with the media today and gave a run down of Georgia Tech's injuries on both sides of the ball:
"Okay, go ahead and start off with the injuries, like every Thursday. And I really like this, just let it be part of the process. So out this week, Trelain Maddox, D.J. Moore, Chad Alexander, and Savion Riley still. You know, those guys are improving. Trelain is really improving. Got some practice reps a little bit this week. Got some work with his pads on the field. So, you know, expecting him back sooner or later. You know, last questionable, Tana left the game last week. He's questionable for this week. We have no probable and available are: Ronald Triplette, Ben Galloway, and ShymeikJones. So really going into game four this year, we're in a good position as far as the health of the team.
And again, I've said it several times, just the job that starts really back in January with the strength and conditioning and all the extra things we do. And AJ does in the weight room, Brad and his guys doing in the training room. So we're in a good place, hope to stay that way. And the guys that are out continue to work and be back."
Maddox and Alexander have been out so far this season, and both Jamal Haynes and Malachi Hosley are going to carry the load this week at running back. It will be interesting to see if any of these players are back for next week's game vs Wake Forest or if it will be after the bye week.
Lots of respect for Temple
Coming off of a win against Clemson, Georgia Tech is hoping to avoid a hangover and take care of business against the Owls this weekend. While they are big favorites, Georgia Tech is not going to be overlooking their opponent this weekend and Key has a lot of respect for this program and players:
"Got a really challenging game this week. And I said it after the game last week that these guys have earned the opportunity to play these types of games. And because of what they did last week, the week before, the week before that, this is the biggest game of the year. It's going through this guy, and K.C. Keeler is the guy that I've admired from a distance for a long time with what he's done in his career. This is the guy that ESPN named one of the top 150 coaches of all time in college football. He is 21st all-time career wins, college football history, 273 wins, a two-time national champion, head coach, and 11 conference championships. I mean, the guy and his staff know how to coach football. And it is very evident when you watch the tape, how they play the game, what they're trying to do. They have a, they put some good pieces together up there for them, and they play the game, the best suits offensively.
There are a lot of motions and deception. A lot of eye candy, you have to be really disciplined with your eyes. And in our keys, we have to get aligned. Yeah, they're gonna try to establish the run. They take calculated shots in there. They use the tight ends a lot. I think they got seven guys on the team, seven different guys who have caught touchdowns, both tight ends, called multiple ones. So he's an experienced quarterback, he's played a lot of football. and really knows how to run their offense already. So from our defensive standpoint, that'll be a big challenge for us, their offense. I'm sorry, their defense. They do a lot of things up front, really the front seven. It's led by those guys, defensive end 25, and then linebackers 33 and 18. There's a lot of production there.
There's a lot of things they do that make you have to use your head. And whether it's the ways they set the edge, whether it's the ways they bring pressure, normal downs, third downs, and then the varying fronts and alignments they do it out of. So, and then on the back end coverage-wise, there are some guys in different spots that are a unique type of structure that we have to make sure that we are dialed in and we're focused, and our focus is on this one. So it's going. It'll be a good challenge, it'll be a really good challenge. You know, as a coaching staff, knowing you're going against the type of coaching staff that we are, so that excites us. You know, we've had a good week of practice. We've got better every day as the week goes on. In other words, focus today. Communicated very well, and excited for an opportunity to come up here on Saturday and play in front of our fans."
Georgia Tech will face Temple this Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET on the CW Network.