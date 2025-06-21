Calvin Johnson Named to ESPN's All-Quarter Century NFL Team
Former Georgia Tech wide receiver Calvin Johnson is one of the best to ever play the game of football and the Hall of Famer has more accolades than one can count. He can add another one to his belt, as he was named to the ESPN NFL All-Quarter Century Team. The other receivers on the team included Randy Moss, Marvin Harrison, Terrell Owens, Julio Jones, and Justin Jefferson.
Teams: Lions (2007-15)
Résumé since 2000: 11,619 receiving yards, 83 receiving TDs, four-time All-Pro
"Johnson leaped over defenders en route to two 1,600-plus-yard seasons and the all-time single-season receiving yards record (1,964) in 2012. He ranks fourth since 2000 in yards per game behind only three current players with far fewer games played (Justin Jefferson, Puka Nacua and Ja'Marr Chase).
What's most amazing about Johnson is what he did without Matthew Stafford as his QB. During Detroit's infamous 0-16 season in 2008, Johnson managed 1,331 yards with Dan Orlovsky, Daunte Culpepper and Jon Kitna at quarterback."
Johnson is one of the best Detroit Lions and arguably the best player to come through Georgia Tech. The Lions drafted Johnson with the No. 2 pick in the 2007 NFL Draft and he would go on to have a Hall of Fame Career with the Detroit Lions.
From ProFootballHOF:
"Johnson was an immediate contributor to Chan Gailey’s offense, recording 48 catches, 837 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in his first season in Atlanta. He was named ACC Rookie of the Week four times as a freshman and immediately garnered national attention. The week-by-week accolades helped Johnson earn first-team All-ACC honors as a freshman, a rare accomplishment.
This momentum carried into Johnson’s sophomore season. He caught 54 passes for 888 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games, again earning a spot on the All-ACC first team.
Johnson entered his junior season with a lot of hype, appearing on almost every preseason list for the Biletnikoff Award and Heisman Trophy. He lived up to the expectations and produced his best season, becoming one of the greatest Yellow Jackets of all time. Johnson recorded 76 catches for 1,202 yards and 15 touchdowns, production that earned him a third consecutive first-team All-ACC bid."
Johnson had a lot of success while at Georgia Tech and in an interview last November, he talked about his belief in current head coach Brent Key:
"He is bringing that program back. You know, we had Paul Johnson there prior and nothing against Paul Johnson but running the triple option, a lot of guys just did not see an opportunity or a pathway to the league and being able to translate really easily, so we had some rough years there as far as recruiting goes, but now with the wins that he is bringing, the energy that he is bringing, we are going to get them some better recruiting there and then we are going to continue to have better teams as long as he keeps doing what he is doing so kudos to him."