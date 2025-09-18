Calvin Johnson Set To Be Featured By ACC Network In A Special Documentary
Legendary Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket Calvin Johnson is set to be featured on ACC Legends tonight at 7:00 PM. ACC Network is doing a special feature on Johnson, telling his story in an in-depth and unique way that chronicles his career with the Yellow Jackets, which will appear on the ACC Network. Johnson was not only a legend for Georgia Tech, but he was also one of the best players to come out of the ACC and would go on to do big things in his career.
In a behind-the-scenes look, it tells his story of how Johnson became a star, dating back to his high school days with the Sandy Creek Patriots in Tyrone, Georgia. It wasn’t an easy road marked by adversity and tough times, but it made Johnson into the player he would ultimately become. One that would captivate the nation with his unreal catches and stellar play on the gridiron. Those moments prepared him for the spotlight and to become one of the best receivers in Georgia Tech history and forever enshrined and remembered to an entire fan base.
One of the all-time greats
It captures several key moments that turned him into a star, including an unforgettable catch on the road in Raleigh, North Carolina, against rival NC State on November 6th, 2004. Johnson would reach back for an underthrown ball, making an absurd catch, and the rest, as they would say, is history.
Johnson played for the Yellow Jackets from 2004 to 2006, quickly making a name for himself as a physical specimen and one of the most electric pass catchers in the country. He came in and contributed early for the Yellow Jackets with 48 receptions for 837 yards and seven touchdowns as a true freshman. His breakout junior season in 2005 saw him explode for 1,202 yards and 15 touchdowns, showcasing not only his size and speed but also his uncanny ability to make highlight-reel catches. That year, the accolades would continue to roll in, and Johnson was named ACC Offensive Player of the Year, and he was also named an All-American.
He finished his Yellow Jackets career as a two-time All-American and a Biletnikoff award winner (nation’s best wide receiver). Despite leaving the school nearly 20 years ago, Johnson is still the school’s all-time leader in receiving yards in a season (1,202), touchdown receptions in a season (15), and the most in a career for the Yellow Jackets (28).
After he left Georgia Tech, he would be selected No. 2 overall by the Detroit Lions, where he would go on to have a nine-year NFL career. He finished his pro career with 731 receptions, 11,619 receiving yards, and 83 touchdowns.
He was inducted into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 2016, the College Football Hall of Fame in 2018, the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in 2019, the Atlanta Sports Hall of Fame in 2020, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021. He is one of the most accomplished players you will find.
Make sure to tune into ACC Network at 7:00 PM to get an unprecedented look at the Georgia Tech legend in a special documentary chronicling his story.