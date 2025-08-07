CBS Sports 136 Rankings: Where Do The Yellow Jackets Land to Start The Season?
Georgia Tech could be ready for a breakthrough season in Brent Key's third season.
The Yellow Jackets return a good mixture of veteran talent while also adding in freshmen from one of the best recruiting classes in program history. They supplemented that talent in the transfer portal with veteran additions in the winter and spring transfer windows as well, and that has fans and analysts alike feeling optimistic that Georgia Tech will be a top-half team in the ACC this season. Can they be something more?
It is possible, and the Yellow Jackets are seeing themselves talked about more on the national stage than they have been in a long time. Georgia Tech was voted to finish fourth in the ACC preseason media poll, and in the first release of this year's CBS Sports 136 rankings, Georgia Tech checked in at No. 33, good for fifth in the ACC behind Clemson, Miami, SMU, and Louisville.
The one preseason ranking that had the Yellow Jackets a little higher was ESPN's ACC Power Rankings, which placed the Yellow Jackets third in the conference behind Clemson and Miami.
"What Brent Key has done to get Georgia Tech back to relevance is impressive, and his team really mirrors his personality: hard-nosed, tough, and not intimidated by anyone. Georgia Tech has six wins over ranked foes under Key, and that doesn't include an eight-OT loss to Georgia last season. Tech is ready for the big time."
The Yellow Jackets were also put in the second tier of CFP contenders with Miami, Louisville, and SMU:
"Clemson enters the season as the overwhelming favorite to win the ACC, but there is a group just behind the Tigers that will have every opportunity to compete for a playoff spot. Just like last season, Miami is in that mix, with Carson Beck now leading the way at quarterback. Coach Mario Cristobal says he believes the changes the Hurricanes made across the board on defense (a new coordinator plus an overhaul through the portal) fixed the issues that cost them a CFP spot a season ago. Miami should also have the best offensive line in the conference. Early-season tests against Notre Dame and Florida will provide some answers.
SMU made the playoff a year ago and returns quarterback Kevin Jennings, though the schedule degree of difficulty increases. Louisville not only has USC transfer Miller Moss at quarterback, but the best 1-2 running back combination in the league with Isaac Brown and Duke Watson. Georgia Tech showed flashes a year ago. This could be the season the Jackets put it all together with Haynes King returning under center."
Georgia Tech is going to get an early shot at facing the preseason favorite in the conference. Clemson comes to Georgia Tech in week three and if the Yellow Jackets can pull the upset, they will set themselves up well for the rest of the conference slate. Georgia Tech avoids Miami, SMU, Louisville, and Florida State this season, giving them their most favorable ACC slate on paper in some time. Can they take advantage of it?