CBS Sports Lists Haynes King As College Football Star Not To Overlook At NFL Combine

The NFL combine is here, and several Yellow Jackets will be in attendance at Lucas Oil Stadium. One of the big names, quarterback Haynes King, will be in action on Saturday for the quarterback and wide receiver portion in Indianapolis. King is one of the names who could see his name rise with a stellar performance at the combine. CBSSports writer Cody Nagel highlighted King as a college football star who should not be overlooked at the combine.

“Not only does Haynes King rank in the top five in Georgia Tech history with 7,923 career passing yards and 55 touchdown passes, but he also ranks third on the program's all-time list with 36 rushing touchdowns, underscoring his impact as one of the more productive dual-threat quarterbacks in the FBS over the past few years. King is one of just four Power Four quarterbacks since 2016 to average at least 245 passing yards and 75 rushing yards per game in a season, joining Jayden Daniels (LSU), Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma) and Lamar Jackson (Louisville, twice), according to TruMedia. Durability questions and streaky stretches have followed him at times, but the overall production and athletic profile should give him a real chance to turn heads during the pre-draft process.”

King won ACC Player of the Year, ACC Offensive Player of the Year, and the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award in 2025. He threw for 2,951 yards, 14 touchdowns and just six interceptions. King also rushed for a career-high 953 yards and 15 touchdowns. He led the Yellow Jackets to an 8-0 start and its third consecutive winning season. He not only lifted the Yellow Jackets program, but he also put them back in the national conversation after being vastly overlooked. He is the embodiment of a Tech man, both on and off the field. King is a student of the game, and studies it at a high level, even staying at Bobby Dodd Stadium during certain parts of the year. That will surely catch the eye of NFL scouts and media who will interview King this weekend.

Here is more on King and his character that he can bring to an NFL franchise when I wrote about him.

“King eats, lives, and breathes the game of football and is a savant of the game. He spends countless hours watching film to improve his craft. I didn’t mention his stats because that would be easy. When it comes to a quarterback, you have to look beyond the stats and the character of who the person is. This person is going to lead your franchise, and when adversity strikes, how do they respond? When you look at King’s career, he battled a ton of adversity from a torn labrum to heartbreak vs Georgia to putting the team on the back and leading them to a win. He has done it all and continued to shine and never once complained. That is valuable and major to any NFL franchise. He is another who can raise his stock immensely with the scouting combine.”

You can watch King and the rest of the Yellow Jackets this weekend, starting Friday with Ahmari Harvey, Saturday with King and Eric Rivers, and Keylan Rutledge on Sunday when the offensive line goes. They will be on the NFL Network for the full coverage.