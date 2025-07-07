CFB Analyst Phil Steele Says Yellow Jackets Are A True Contender In The ACC
ACC Media Days are just a little over two weeks away, and Georgia Tech is getting ready to go for the upcoming 2025 season. The Yellow Jackets got some high praise from a respected and prominent college and professional football analyst who is best known for his College Football Preview every year in Phil Steele. Steele joined local sports radio 680 The Fan to talk about the upcoming season. He raved about the Yellow Jackets and why they could be a contender in the ACC.
“It’s pretty rare for Georgia Tech to be on the cover. I think this is a dangerous Georgia Tech team that is an ACC contender this year. King is a quarterback that can hurt you with his legs, but he is a very accurate passer as well,” said Steele. “He has Jamal Haynes in the backfield with him. They have Malik Rutherford and Eric Rivers at wide receiver. They did lose their top two offensive lineman, but Brent Key knows offensive line. Defensively, they are strong. This is the best team he has had yet (Coach Key). They have way overachieved in his first two years, and now they turn into a legitimate ACC contender this year.”
Georgia Tech has remained in the spotlight for some major college football analysts and pundits this summer seeing the potential the team has to have a monster year and surprise some people across the country. Star quarterback Haynes King continues to remain a focal point of discussion, especially with his play towards the end of last season. Wide receiver Eric Rivers is another name who received high praise from various analysts and has the highest ranking on the new video game EA Sports College Football 26, which debuted today. Versatile running back Jamal Haynes has been training hard in the offseason to perfect his craft for his final season in a Georgia Tech uniform. With a strong season, Haynes can move up draft boards for the NFL 2026 Draft and be a high pick come next spring.
Georgia Tech also recently had a good week in recruiting, receiving a top 40 ranking via Rivals as they continue to build out their 2026 class. The Yellow Jackets also received a ranking boost moving up three spots after landing Chris Carbin and Freddie Wilson who will join former teammate Derry Norris who is already on campus. Both Carbin and Wilson were great pickups for Georgia Tech on the defensive line that have great potential at the next level.
The biggest question that remains is if they can live up to the expectations as a team that breaks out in 2025.