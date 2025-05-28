CFB Coaching Rankings: Georgia Tech's Brent Key Labeled As Coach Who Can Significantly Boost Ranking In 2025
Ever since taking over as the head coach of his alma mater, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key has done a pretty remarkable job of turning the program. After taking over for Geoff Collins, who never won more than three games in a season, Key has made bowl games in back-to-back seasons, including winning the Gasparilla Bowl at the end of the 2023 season. He has made a reputation of having his team ready to play in the biggest games, evidenced by upset wins over ranked teams such as Miami, North Carolina (2X), Florida State, and others, not to mention taking rival Georgia to eight overtimes last season in a game that the Yellow Jackets had multiple chances to win. In just a short time, Key has gotten teams around the ACC and the country to respect Georgia Tech.
In a ranking of all of the head coaches in the power four, CBS Sports had Key making a big jump to No. 30, but analyst Will Backus says another big jump could be coming from Key if he has a big season in 2025:
2024 rank: 54 | 2025 rank: 30
"It hasn't taken too long for Key to pick up the pieces left by former Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins. Last season, the Yellow Jackets opened the year by downing a top-10 Florida State team (though that win aged like milk), crushed No. 4 Miami's CFP hopes in November and then took Georgia to eight overtimes in the regular season finale after taking a lead deep into the fourth quarter. The Yellow Jackets have 14 wins over the past two seasons and have finished no worse than fourth in the ACC. They bring back veteran quarterback Haynes King and one of the nation's best running backs in Jamal Haynes. Tech could shake the ACC up in 2025, and Key may make his way into the vaunted top-25 of our coach rankings."
I think this is a correct assessment and Key's third year has a chance to be his best.
The Yellow Jackets are getting a lot of buzz as a potential dark horse contender in the ACC, which could mean a potential run at the playoff. The Yellow Jackets are bringing back veteran players on both sides of the ball, including quarterback Haynes King, they have a good recruiting class and transfer class, and the schedule is very favorable for the first time in years. They have to earn it and find more consistency (Key's biggest weakness so far), but the chance is there for Georgia Tech to contend in the ACC in 2025.
Key has done a nice job so far and has seemingly gained the respect of coaches around the ACC and around the country. He could further that if he has the season some think he will.