CFB Expert Gives Interesting Projection For When Georgia Tech Will Lose Their First Game
There is still plenty of football left to be played this season, but the race to see who faces off in the ACC Championship game in December is going to be heating up.
Right now, Miami is the heavy favorite to make an appearance in Charlotte, but who could they face? Right now, Georgia Tech is second in the odds to win the conference, but they are competing with Florida State, Virginia, Duke, Louisville, and SMU to get there as well.\
Will Georgia Tech Run The Table?
Can Georgia Tech run the table in the ACC? That is one of the questions that many are asking and it is not unreasonable to do so. The Yellow Jackets have one of the most favorable schedules in the ACC and they very well could reach 11-0 if they play well over the next several weeks.
However, there are going to be some trap games and it won't be easy. In a recent article, CBS Sports analyst Brad Crawford predicted Duke will be the first team to hand Georgia Tech a loss:
"The Yellow Jackets' undefeated season almost went belly up at Wake Forest over the weekend, but Haynes King made enough plays in crunch time to reverse fortunes. They're going to get every ACC team's best shot the rest of the way, even if the schedule appears favorable from the outside looking in. The next ranked opponent for Georgia Tech comes during rivalry weekend against Georgia in Atlanta, but a loss will happen before that. I'm taking a stab at Darian Mensah and the Blue Devils getting the best of the Yellow Jackets a few weeks from now."
Duke is going to be a tough test for Georgia Tech. It is a road game against one of the best offenses in the ACC. The Blue Devils have one of the most explosive passing attacks in the conference and it is going to be a tough test for the Yellow Jackets secondary in a couple of weeks. Getting pressure and forcing Duke QB Darian Mensah to make mistakes.
The Blue Devils defense has been surprisingly weak so far through five games, but Georgia Tech has gotten off to slow starts a couple of times this year and needs to play clean football when they head to Durham.
Playoff Chances?
We are nearly halfway through the season and the playoff race is starting to take shape. Georgia Tech is in the thick of that race at 5-0 and they are currently the team with the second best odds to win the ACC at Fanduel Sportsbook.
In a recent article about the playoff bubble, ESPN's Heather Dinich put Georgia Tech in the spotlight:
"Jackets fans are still sweating the overtime escape at Wake Forest, and Demon Deacons fans are still mad about the no-call of offside at the end of the game that would've given Wake a critical first down. With the win, Georgia Tech now has the fourth-best chance in the league to reach the ACC title game (22%) behind Miami, Virginia and Duke. If the Jackets don't make the ACC title game, it's going to be difficult to earn an at-large bid because of the overall schedule strength -- unless they find a way to beat rival Georgia. ESPN's FPI currently gives Duke a 60.5% chance to beat the Jackets at home on Oct. 18, and gives Georgia an 84.7% chance to win. If that comes to fruition, a 10-2 Georgia Tech is likely out. But what if Georgia Tech finishes as a two-loss ACC runner-up, with its lone losses to Georgia and the ACC champ? That could be an interesting debate, but Georgia Tech still might not have enough big wins to impress the committee."
The easiest way for Georgia Tech to make the playoff is by winning out of course. They face Virginia Tech (2-3), Duke (3-2), Syracuse (3-2), NC State (3-2), Boston College (1-3), Pittsburgh (2-2), and Georgia (3-1) in the regular season and if they make the ACC Championship, they would likely face Miami. If Georgia Tech is 13-0, they would not only be in the CFP, but be a top four seed in the country.
The most interesting scenario would be if Georgia Tech reached 11-0, made the ACC Championship, and then lost to Georgia and Miami in a pair of close games. Would they still get in as an 11-2 ACC runner up? They need to be more impressive than they were on Saturday to ensure that.
Again, going 13-0 or 12-1 is the best way to ensure the Yellow Jackets make the playoff for the first time in school history, while 11-2 leaves it in the hands of the committee, which is not a spot you want to be in. Georgia Tech is capable of getting there, but they need to start playing their best football after the bye week.
