Everything From Georgia Tech RB Justice Haynes After Thursday's Practice

Georgia Tech made one of the biggest splashes out of the transfer portal in acquiring Justice Haynes. On Thursday, he talked to the media. Here is everything he had to say.

On the process of how he ended up at Georgia Tech….

“It was a tough process. You know, it just was one that I made with my family. I felt like God was calling me in a different direction. So I got in the portal. Then when I got in the portal, I had to make decision whether I was gonna go to the league or if I was going to stay in college. And then got in contact with Tech, Coach Smith, Coach Key. I knew what this program was about. I'm just blessed to be here. I'm happy to be here. Thankful to be back home. Thankful to be at this university and just have an opportunity to go out there and compete again.”

On what appeals about the Georgia Tech offense…..

“Just Coach G (Godsey) coming in. You know, I knew he was going to bring a pro-style offense. He's been in the league for so long, and he has the pedigree that he has. And I know what Coach Key's about, you know, just being an O-line guy. I know he's going to want to run the ball, but I know he's going to want to be explosive in everything he does. I know the O-line is always going to be straight, but I know he's going to push everyone on and off the field. But Coach G, I knew that the offense was going be dynamic. It was going to be a league offense that we were gonna be able to do multiple things. We're gonna showcase a lot of things and that appealed to me.”

On being able to put on a show for his family on Saturdays…

“Very exciting, know, it's a true blessing. It's crazy, you know, just full circle, back home playing in Georgia, playing in my home state, playing in front of all the people I've been playing in front of since I've been yee high, five years old. So it's a true blessing. Very thankful for the opportunity and thankful to be here. Thankful to Coach Key. Thankful to this program for, you know, giving me this opportunity to go out there and compete.”

On the running back room…

“Running back room, very strong. I think we have a chance to be very special as a room. Got a lot of things to improve on, but our room is very special, very talented. And we have a really good room, from the oldest guy to the youngest guy, from our coach and Coach Smith, the way he pushes us each and every day. It's a close-knit room. We compete in everything we do, and that's what I love about that room. We have a standard in that room, and we're here each and every day to uphold that standard and to bring that standard to fruition. So, you know, our standard is, you know, got to be the best room in the country, period, point blank. Um, you look around the country, you see Georgia Tech running back as the best room in the country.”

On his dad having an issue with him going to Georgia Tech….

“He just wants to see what's best for me. He's always supportive. That's one thing I love about my family. They support me through and through. They are going ride with me no matter what. It was one of those decisions that we trust the wisdom that God instills in us and just run with it from there.”

On the injury setback from last season adding to his hunger…

“At the time of the injury, it was just unfortunate. It's crazy, you know. I look back at it now and, you know, you always try to figure out how you can turn it into a blessing. It was a blessing, you know. It made me really… When you're away from the game that you love, really cherish the game that you have. Just brought a different hunger about me. I just can't wait to go back out there and compete on Saturdays. Even just competing, we just got out of practice. I'm back. It feels good to be back. So just taking each day, day by day. Foot feels great. Everything feels great. So just ready to rock and roll.”

On learning the new terminology…

“A daily grind. Just like you have to learn anything, you just gotta put in the time. You put in the time, it'll come to you. So each and every day, we're up there studying, we're up there figuring out what we need to learn, how we need to get better, and what the offenses we're ever installing. Go do that to the best of our abilities each and every day, grow each and every day and win that day.”

On his explosiveness as a running back….

“I think you hit it on the head. It starts with the whole line. You can't do anything without the o-lone. It also starts with the play callers calling great plays. As far as explosiveness, I pride myself on that, just trying to be an explosive back. It starts with the discipline on your reads, whatever you have going on in that play, whatever kind of run it is. You gotta read it right, but explosive plays also happen from receivers and tight ends blocking down the field. So you gotta always give kudos to them for that. As far as explosiveness in a whole. I pride myself on that. you know, I try to watch films, watch little things that I could get. Maybe a guy overpursues. I can see something. Maybe a guy likes to sit and chop his feet, you know. Just figure out what I have to do to make someone miss. Just hope my team anyway I possibly can.”