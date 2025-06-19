CFB Quarterback Rankings: Josh Pate Names Haynes King A Top Three QB In The ACC
Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King has continued to garner praise and adulation throughout the offseason and rightfully so. One of the more respected names in college football, CBS Sports College Football Analyst Josh Pate, revealed on his show his top five Preseason ACC QB Rankings. He ranked Clemson star QB Cade Klubnik No. 1, Miami QB Carson Beck No. 2, Georgia Tech QB Haynes King No. 3, SMU QB Kevin Jennings No. 4, and Louisville QB Miller Moss No. 5. Like multiple analysts across the sport, they like what they are seeing from King.
Here is more in-depth on what Pate had to say about King on the show.
“There’s not a lot of mystery about him. You know Haynes King game. It feels like he has been around 19 years. So what’s one more? He’s not going to put up the passing numbers that the previous two guys are, but he makes up for it. #1 in competitive spirit, #2 he’s a very good runner. He’s a very plus runner,” said Pate. “Go back and watch his effort against Georgia last year. They played that multi-overtime game. I remember coming away from that game thinking to myself it is such a shame that kid lost that game, or he had to be on the losing side of that game.
“He’s a high percentage guy. King was third in the FBS completion percentage last year. He ran for 90+ yards in three of the last four regular-season games. What I love is the way his competitive character blends with the overall style of the team that Brent Key has. I think Haynes King is going to have a good year this year. I think partly because of him, they will be a surprise contender in the conference title race. I’ve got him. It will not surprise me if and when Georgia Tech is there, but I think it will surprise some people.”
The Georgia game showcased King’s ability for the whole world to see, and that he wouldn’t back down from a fight. He would just keep on coming until the final whistle was blown. He did that on the big stage and surprised a lot of people who were not within the Georgia Tech circle. If you watched him practice and saw how he carried himself, then you knew what he could bring to the table.
The great thing for King is that his Yellow Jackets will be in the spotlight this year, and he can show more people across the country what he is capable of. King is not afraid of the big stage, as he showed multiple times last season in big games for the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech will open the season on ESPN in primetime against head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. They also have notable games against ACC champion Clemson on ABC and Georgia on ABC. Some of his best attributes are his toughness, character, strong arm, accuracy, and leadership. He takes pride in leading a group of men and being one that others can count on. It is a team game, but King does hold the keys to how successful Georgia Tech can be in 2025 and can potentially get the Yellow Jackets to new heights in the Brent Key era.