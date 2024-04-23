Cincinnati Defensive Back Transfer Jayden Davis Commits to Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech has landed their third transfer of the spring transfer window and added some depth to their defensive backfield.
Cincinnati transfer defensive back Jayden Davis announced on social media tonight that he would be committing to the Yellow Jackets. He joins Kentucky offensive line transfer Nick Pearson and USC defensive end Romello Height as new additions to the program since spring practice ended.
Davis spent one year at Cincinnati before transferring over to Georgia Tech, but he is plenty familiar with the area, as he played for Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, GA. As a recruit, the 247Sports Composite rated Davis as a three-star prospect, the No. 494 prospect in the country, the No. 47 safety in the country, and the No. 52 player in the state of Georgia.
Davis is a talented safety and he will add depth to the position for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets have two veteran players in LaMiles Brooks and Clayton Powell-Lee, but now they are adding more depth to go along with redshirt freshman Taye Seymore and others.
From his bio at Cincinnati Athletics:
"Consensus three-star recruit and a four-star prospect by On3…Ranked among the Top 30 safety prospects in the country and Top 50 players in Georgia in the 2023 class by both On3 and ESPN…Recorded seven tackles and two interceptions in the prestigious 2022 U.S. Army All-American Bowl for the nation’s top high school players…His senior season was cut short due to injury, but he still earned the Cecil Morris Award as an all-county player from the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett County…Leader of one of the nation’s top high school programs in 2021, as Collins Hill finished 15-0 and won the Georgia Class 7A title, becoming the first Georgia team in the highest classification to win every game by at least 15 points since 1971…Collins Hill finished as the No. 3 team in the nation as Davis totaled 65 tackles (59 solo), eight pass breakups, and three interceptions for the Peach State’s 7A champions…Earned all-county and all-regions honors in 2021…Chose UC over offers from Louisville, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, and Michigan."