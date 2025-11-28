All Yellow Jackets

Clean Old Fashioned Hate: No.23 Georgia Tech vs No.4 Georgia Live Updates | NCAA Football

Who will win this rivalry matchup?

Najeh Wilkins

Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) reacts after throwing an interception for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) reacts after throwing an interception for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

15:00 1Q-

Georgia Tech plays its final regular season game and looks to clinch its fifth 10 win season in program history. A victory would also give the Yellow Jackets its first over Georgia in Atlanta since 1999. Last time out the Yellow Jackets fell at home to Pittsburgh 42-28, and their ACC hopes are in jeopardy. They will look to close out 2025 in the right way and pick up a win over its arch rival. Georgia comes in 10-1 after defeating UNC Charlotte 35-3 and looks to close out the year strong.

Stay tuned for updates throughout the day

More Georgia Tech Football News:

Georgia Tech Head Coach Brent Key Comments On Rivalries & What Clean Old-Fashioned Hate Means

Could Georgia Tech Get Back In The CFP Race If They Can Get A Win Over No. 4 Georgia?

Everything From Head Coach Brent Key In His Final Media Availability Ahead Of Matchup vs Georgia

SP+ Predicts Georgia Tech-Georgia Final Score

Published
Najeh Wilkins
NAJEH WILKINS

Najeh Wilkins covers football and basketball for Georgia Tech Athletics at FanNation. He has experience in recruiting, hosting, play-by-play, and color commentary.

Home/Football