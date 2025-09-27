Closing Odds: Georgia Tech Remains A Huge Favorite vs Wake Forest On The Road Ahead Of Kickoff
No. 16 Georgia Tech faces its first true road test in the ACC on Saturday as it travels to face Wake Forest. Georgia Tech comes in at 4-0, one of its best starts in over a decade. They have picked up wins over Colorado, Gardner Webb, Clemson, and Temple.
Wake Forest picked up wins over Western Carolina and Kennesaw State before losing to NC State on September 11th. After a long hiatus, the Demon Deacons will look to play spoiler.
Huge Favorites
Georgia Tech will be 13.5-point favorites on the road against Wake Forest, according to Fanduel Sportsbook, with the over/under being set at 51.5. The line has remained the same throughout most of the week, not seeing many shifts or movements.
There are eight games left on the schedule for the Yellow Jackets as we are now a quarter of the way through the season. They have a favorable schedule the rest of the way, but must handle business in games they are expected to win.
Georgia Tech has maintained that they are taking their opponent seriously throughout the week and that Wake Forest is a good football team on both sides of the ball. They have one of the fastest players in the country in Christopher Barnes, who is a Swiss Army knife for them. Demond Claiborne looks like one of the better running backs in the ACC and has rushed for 247 yards and four touchdowns, and will be another player to pay attention to. Head coach Brent Key
“Yeah, this is a good football team now. The first thing to catch your eye is how they play. They play hard. They have a new coaching staff in there. I've had a chance to spend some time with Jake in the offseason at the coaches' meetings and whatnot. You talk about a good football coach now. He's come up the hard way, played small ball, and worked his way up through the ranks. Got the head job at Washington State as interim, and had success there. Three out of four years, take them to some bowl games. Had quarterbacks come out of there, you know, left and right, they've had success,” said Key.
“You watch these guys cover kicks, you watch them, their kick returner, you watch how they rush field goals. Just those things that really show the toughness of a football team. Offensively, I've got some familiarity with some of the guys on the staff. The offense coordinator was an analyst for us in Tuscaloosa for those years. The quarterback coach, Dan Enos, is a longtime coordinator and head coach in college football. Robbie Ezell, who's the coordinator, who's the coordinator of South Alabama, had a lot of success.”
Coach Key also praised their tight ends and their special teams unit as one of the better ones in the country. The third component of this game will always loom large on both sides in terms of field position, big plays, and potential turnovers.
They have good tight ends that can catch the ball and also be at the point of attack. Robbie can run the football, and he throws on the run. He’s got a really good arm. This is gonna be a big challenge for us now. They've done a really good job of putting together talent in a short amount of time up there. I've been very impressed with how they play the whole game,” said Key. “Their special teams, I’d say, are probably one of the top 15, 20 special teams units in the country. When you look just overall teams and their rankings and how they go, that's gonna be a huge matchup for us. I think it's gonna be a very even matchup, and that's gonna help determine the football game, are the special teams. That is something we’ve taken a lot of pride in, and we’ve done well this year, but we've got to be even better this Saturday.”
