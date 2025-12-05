SI

‘College GameDay’ Announces Broadcasting Legend As Championship Weekend Guest Picker

Georgia alum Ernie Johnson will be the guest picker this weekend on ESPN’s ‘College GameDay.’

Tyler Lauletta

Ernie Johnson
Ernie Johnson / NBA on TNT
It’s conference championship weekend across college football, with huge matchups across the sport that will determine league champions and seeding in the upcoming College Football Playoff.

ESPN’s College GameDay will be in Atlanta on Saturday ahead of the SEC championship game between No. 3 Georgia and No. 9 Alabama. While it's technically a neutral-site game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, obviously the Bulldogs will likely have an edge when it comes to fan turnout.

To mark the occasion, ESPN is bringing in a famous Georgia alum, and one of their newest coworkers, as guest picker for the game, with Inside the NBA’s Ernie Johnson set to make his picks with the GameDay crew.

It feels like a good bet that Johnson will back the Dawgs in the SEC title game, but where his heart lies for the rest of the slate on Saturday remains to be seen.

Tyler Lauletta
TYLER LAULETTA

Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News Team/team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.

