College Football Insider Gives Update On Colorado's QB Battle Two Weeks From Opener vs Georgia Tech
In 15 days, Georgia Tech and Colorado will meet in Boulder for one of the most intriguing games of the first full weekend of college football. The Yellow Jackets are viewed by some as a dark-horse ACC contender, while Colorado will be playing its first game of the Deion Sanders era without Sheduer Sanders or Travis Hunter. The winner will get an early boost of momentum in 2025, while the loser will have to regroup for the following week.
Arguably, the biggest question leading up to this game does not come from the Georgia Tech side, but from Colorado's. The Buffaloes are trying to see who will replace Sanders as the starting quarterback, with the options being Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and highly-touted freshman Julian Lewis. Who is leading the competition? CBS Sports Matt Zenitz gave an update on the competition this morning:
"As one source put it, Colorado's scrimmage this weekend could go a long way in helping Deion Sanders make a final decision regarding this battle between former Liberty star Kaidon Salter and highly-ranked true freshman Julian Lewis.
Nevertheless, Salter, a fifth-year senior with 77 career touchdowns, seems to currently be the more likely of the two to win the job. However, it is worth noting that the Colorado staff is extremely high on Lewis too and views him as someone with the ability to be an NFL player down the road."
Who will emerge as the Buffaloes starting QB?
Salter had a dynamic season in 2023, leading the Flames to an undefeated regular season and a Fiesta Bowl bid. Last season was a slight step down, and now Salter is not playing in Jamey Chadwell's offense, which is QB-friendly. If Salter is back to his 2023 form, this could be a dynamic offense. Whoever starts at quarterback is going to have a new look receiving corps to throw to.
Colorado had one of the best wide receiver groups in the country last season with Travis Hunter, LaJohntay Webster, and Will Sheppard, but they are all gone now. There is still talent on the field for them, though, with Drelon Miler, Omarion Miller, and Sincere Brown leading the way. Former five-star recruit Hykeem Williams has transferred in from Florida State, but has not shown consistency. Can he put it together for Colorado this season?
The winner of this quarterback competition could give a peek into what kind of offense Colorado will be in 2025. Salter is a more dynamic running threat than Lewis, while Lewis is seen as the more talented passer. Could Georgia Tech see both quarterbacks? That is not something that I would completely rule out either. Keep an eye out for more news coming out of Colorado's scrimmage this weekend.
Who will Georgia Tech see in week one? That seems to still be up in the air, and head coach Brent Key and defensive coordinator Blake Gideon will have to be ready for anything when they face the Buffaloes in Boulder on August 29th.