College Football Odds: CFB Analyst Makes Argument For Why Georgia Tech Is A Smart Value Bet To Win the ACC
The 2025 college football season is a little over two months away and leading up to the season, one of the most interesting teams for 2025 is Georgia Tech. After back-to-back seven-win seasons, it seems like Brent Key's program might be ready to break through in a bigger way. Since taking over as the head coach, Key has put together two impressive seasons of wins over ranked teams and getting more talent on the roster. With enough returning experience, coaching stability on the offensive side of the ball, a talented transfer portal and high school recruiting classes, and a favorable schedule, there are some projecting Georgia Tech to be among the ACC's top teams
Are the Yellow Jackets a smart bet to win the conference? That is the argument that CBS Sports analyst Chris Hummer made today:
Georgia Tech (+1,400): "The best approach to the ACC is to sort the contenders into tiers. Clemson is on a rung by itself. Louisville, Miami and SMU are in a group just below the Tigers -- all with +800 odds or better. But I'd argue Georgia Tech also belongs in that group. The Yellowjackets bring back the 26th most production in the FBS (per ESPN's Bill Connelly), just added a historic recruiting class (21st nationally) and have a fifth-year senior QB in Haynes King who just wins games.
Yes, the Yellow Jackets finished just 7-5 last regular season, but four of those six losses came by 12 or fewer points to Syracuse, Louisville and Georgia. They were very close to 9-10 wins.
The schedule sets up well. Of the top four league contenders, Yellow Jackets only drew Clemson -- at home. Their road games (Wake Forest, Duke, NC State, Boston College) are also manageable."
That is a sound argument. Georgia Tech is not without questions, but they have one of the best backfields in the conference, they added speed at the receiver position, the offensive line should still be a strength, offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner is back and the back seven on defense is experienced. If they can replace a couple of starters on the offensive line and have their defense take another step up, this team is certainly good enough to make a run at the ACC.
On an episode of Josh Pate's College Football show in May, Pate was breaking down potential first time playoff teams and after talking about Texas A&M, he talked about why it could be Georgia Tech:
"You know another one that I have on my radar? I hinted at this earlier tonight but its Georgia Tech. I think Georgia Tech is a legitimate contender in the ACC. They have the 5th best odds in the ACC and I have already bet on them, I have backed this up with my own money. Haynes King is there again, they have excellent program identity, they are 26th in returning production and look at the schedule. They get Clemson at home early in the year and then they get Georgia late in the year. If they split those games? Look at the rest of it. None of those are gimmes because Georgia Tech talent roster is not going to be at the point where they could just roll the helmet out there on the field and think they are going to win a game, but they don't play Miami, they don't play Louisville, and they don't play SMU. If they were to get that Clemson game early, then everyone will start buying this, I am just trying to buy it before then. They could lose the Clemson game and still make it honestly if they just win out"
The pieces are in place for a potentially special season in 2025 and while Georgia Tech always plays a tough schedule, this year's schedule is not as tough as years past. Yes, they play Georgia and Clemson, but no other team on their schedule is likely to start the year ranked. That is not to say that it will be a cakewalk, but Notre Dame is not on the schedule, nor is Miami, Louisville or SMU. The trip to Colorado to start the year could be tough, but the Buffaloes are losing Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. As far as schedules go, next year's looks to be breaking in favor of Georgia Tech being able to contend in the ACC.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.