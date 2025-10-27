College Football Playoff Projections For Georgia Tech After Their Week Nine Win
Georgia Tech is 8-0 For the first time since 1966 and with the win today, they surpassed the previous win totals of 7-6 that head coach Brent Key had in each of his first two seasons with his alma mater. It was a dominant day on offense for the Yellow Jackets and arguably their most complete performance to date.
Over the past few weeks, Georgia Tech has continued to gain traction as a potential college football playoff team and that did not change this week now that they Yellow Jackets are 8-0.
Here are the latest projections.
ESPN Roundtable
ESPN:
Andrea Adelson: (7) Georgia Tech vs (10) BYU
Kyle Bonagura: (8) Georgia Tech vs (9) Miami
Bill Connelly: Georgia Tech has a first round bye as the No. 4 seed
David Hale: (7) Georgia Tech vs (10) Vanderbilt
Eli Lederman: (5) Georgia Tech vs (12) Navy
Max Olson: (8) Georgia Tech vs (9) BYU
Adam Rittenberg: (6) Georgia Tech vs (11) Notre Dame
Mark Schlabach: (7) Georgia Tech vs (10) BYU
Jake Trotter: (7) Georgia Tech vs (10) BYU
Paolo Uggetti: (6) Georgia Tech vs (11) Vanderbilt
Dave Wilson: (7) Georgia Tech vs (10) Oregon
Other Expert Projections
Brad Crawford and Bud Elliott at CBS Sports have two different projections for Georgia Tech.
Crawford has the Yellow Jackets winning the ACC and getting the No. 5 seed in the playoff, where they would host Memphis, the group of five champion.
Elliott on the other hand has Miami winning the ACC and places the Yellow Jackets as the No. 10 seed, where they would rematch with rival Georgia in Athens.
On3 college football analyst Andy Staples has Georgia Tech as the No. 7 seed, hosting Vanderbilt.
Just Continue to Win
The message for Georgia Tech right now is to just continue to win.
This is the only undefeated team left in the ACC and one of two teams that are undefeated in conference play (Virginia is the other). With NC State, Boston College, Pittsburgh and Georgia left, the Yellow Jackets control their own path to the college football playoff and the ACC Championship.
If Georgia Tech can continue to improve, I like their chances to continue winning. Saturday was their most complete performance to date and Brent Key said after the game that his team has not reached their peak yet:
"You want to play your best ball, but you start rolling into the end of October, November, and I thought we played the closest thing we have to a complete game. I think it was five plays in the first half that, whether it was a lack of focus, a lack of discipline, a lack of execution, we hurt ourselves, and two of those were able to overcome it. But then we got to continue to work and try to play that perfect game. And that's what I want them about, that's what we stay on it and that's our goal play that perfect game. Look, it's an imperfect game. We all know that, but you know, our goal, right, I get it. There hasn't been a team in the history of football probabl,y to go through the whole season without having a penalty, or without having you know, I don't know about turnover, but we can't do those things."
Georgia Tech will look to keep their perfect season alive this weekend when they head to Raleigh to face NC State (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2).