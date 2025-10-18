College Football World Reacts to No. 12 Georgia Tech Picking Up Massive Road Win Vs Duke
It was by no means easy, but Georgia Tech went on the road and got a massive ACC victory today against the Duke Blue Devils. The Yellow Jackets are now 7-0 for the first time since 1966 and have as clear as path as any team in the ACC to reach the conference championship game.
The offense took some time to get going today, but Georgia Tech's defense held one of the ACC's top offenses to just 10 points and was excellent in the red zone. A 95-yard scoop and score and a pair of special teams mistakes by the Blue Devils ended up being the difference in the game.
After the game, the college football world had a lot of strong reactions to the game and here are some of the best.
Georgia Tech never flinched
Georgia Tech did not play their cleanest half of football, but they came away with a win and they never flinched at any point. After the game, head coach Brent Key talked about his team's ability to fight thorugh adversity and make the most of their situations:
""It's a special group of kids, men, special group of men they are I mean they got to stop doing this to me though that's our MO right I mean what one -score games or something but at least this was actually, it finished a two -score game so we're making progress but you know the belief this team has it has a lot to do with how close they are this is a close, close, close, close -knit team. And you don't see that a lot anymore. I think that's something that's lost in college football now. Everyone talks about, you know, NIL and everybody wants their own and this and that. You can't have a team like you. Well, I believe this team is rooted in its core like the teams. We've all probably grown up being around and being a part of. I mean, they're close. They believe in each other. They trust each other. And I trust them."
He also praised his team's ability to get big stops in the red zone:
" I mean, I mean, goodness gracious it was a, what ten points, ten points off the board for them and you know seven for us so that's a it's a massive swing you know the flow of the game's going like that we got seven out of it but defense right back on the field No, it was really big. It was really big. This game was a big situational football game. You know, when you get this part of the year, and games are close, they're going to be situational ball. I thought the defense did a really nice job down on the goal line. You know, we got the fumble on the one. You know, later on, we had a really big stop held him with a field goal down there, even after a delay game penalty. We're trying to move the linebacker trying to move the D-Lineman, over and slaps them on the hind end and you know now a sudden it's mimicking the clap, so not intentional, but yet it was a penalty, and that could a hurt but I believe they bowed their necks back right there. I thought JJ played well inside and then I thought the pass rush was, it was, you know much continued being much improved last two weeks we're making major steps and progress throughout."
Georgia Tech is now 7-0 and has a clear path to the ACC Championship. Can they continue to win and punch their ticket to Charlotte?