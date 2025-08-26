Colorado Announces Its Starting Quarterback For The Season Opener vs Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech travels to Boulder to face Colorado on Aug. 29th and the Buffaloes have officially named their starting quarterback for that game. It was announced by Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders that Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter is going to begin the season as the starting quarterback.
What will Georgia Tech's defense be up against?
Salter is going to bring more of a running element to the Colorado offense. He can throw as well, but if it were Lewis as the starting quarterback, the running element would not be as present.
Salter had a dynamic season in 2023, leading the Flames to an undefeated regular season and a Fiesta Bowl bid. Last season was a slight step down, and now Salter is not playing in Jamey Chadwell's offense, which is QB-friendly. If Salter is back to his 2023 form, this could be a dynamic offense.
During the 2023 season, Salter finished as one of the highest graded quarterbacks in the country at PFF (Pro Football Focus). Salter played 939 snaps and received an elite 88.0 grade. Last season was not quite as good according to PFF, as Salter finished with an 82.0 grade in over 700 snaps. 82.0 is stil a very good mark though.
The passing stats saw a big decline from 2023 to 2024. In 2023, Salter threw for 2,876 yards with 32 touchdowns and six interceptions, completing 61% of his passes. Last season, Salter threw for 1,886 yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions while completing 56.3% of his passes.
The big question that I have for Salter is his lack of competition against Power Four opponents. Salter is talented, but played in a QB-friendly system under Jamey Chadwell and played in arguably the worst conference in the FBS. Salter did not face a Power four team in 2024. In 2023, he faced Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl and was 15-24 for 156 yards and had 25 yards on 10 carries. Liberty lost that game 45-6. While Georgia Tech's defense is nowhere near as talented as that Oregon defense, you could make a good argument that it is one of the best defenses that he has faced throughout his career as a starting quarterback
In 2022, Salter faced Virginia Tech and was 12-18 for 119 yards and had 23 yards rushing in a 23-22 loss to the Hokies. His best game against Power Four competition was in 2022 against Wake Forest, where he was 19-34 for 256 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had 71 yards on the ground.
Colorado had one of the best wide receiver groups in the country last season with Travis Hunter, LaJohntay Webster, and Will Sheppard, but they are all gone now. There is still talent on the field for them, though, with Drelon Miler, Omarion Miller, and Sincere Brown leading the way. Former five-star recruit Hykeem Williams has transferred in from Florida State, but has not shown consistency. Can he put it together for Colorado this season?
Could Georgia Tech see two quarterbacks?
While Salter will start, will Julian Lewis see playing time as well? That is something that Georgia Tech has been preparing for according to Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key:
"Again, first game of the season. You're always preparing for the unknowns. It goes back to what we do and what we do best, and becoming really good at that because there's times in a game where they could come out different offense, a different defense, a different structure, whatever. We got to have our base calls and whether it's two calls, three calls, that we know we can adjust, you know, first play of the game, if a helmet comes off, and the next, another quarterback comes in, you know, that could happen any game. So they're both really good players, both very talented players.
And I know, Kaidon had the, I think it's almost 7 ,000 career yards at Liberty. And we're very familiar with Juju, being a local guy, played for Joey King out at Carrollton, and he's been really on the scene around here for a lot of years. They're both really, really talented quarterbacks. When you go into a game like this, you expect both of them to be out there and playing. But at the end of the day, you gotta be able to line up and stop the run and defend the explosives and be able to get pressure and get to handle the football."
Salter has a lot of ability and Georgia Tech will need to be prepared and disciplined to face him on August 29th.