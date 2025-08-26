Colorado Head Coach Deion Sanders Heaps Praise On Brent Key & Yellow Jackets Program
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders held his press conference ahead of the matchup against Georgia Tech. He talked about the Yellow Jackets program and the respect he has for coach Key and what he is building on the Flats.
“Coach Key, if you are out there, I tried to call you, man, I tried to FaceTime you. I like to see the person when I am talking to them. I tried to FaceTime you, but you probably didn’t know it was my number. I love you and I appreciate you. I checked on you. There are some guys who know you,” said Sanders. “That validated that you are a good guy. I love to hear that, and you come off like that anyway, but that was validation. Coaching at the university you played at has to be awesome. It has to be unbelievable. Tough Nose. Attention to detail. We came in the same class, I feel. He was entering when I got an opportunity, so I am always rooting for those guys in our class.”
Coach Prime also talked about the matchup and what to expect when they go against the Yellow Jackets.
“They are going to come in and play tough. Try and establish the run. They are going to protect the ball. They aren’t going to make too many mistakes. Defense is savvy,” said Sanders. “They are going to force you to do some things you don’t wanna do. It’s going to be a great contest. They play their butts off under his leadership the last couple of years. It’s going to be a tremendous challenge. He’s one of the good guys in the coaching business that I adore.”
Both coaches respect each other
Coach Key held a press conference earlier in the day and also heaped praise on Sanders and the Colorado program.
"Yeah, I mean, obviously, I don't know the inside out of anything that's taking place there. So, I've seen what I've seen on tape of them. Film, I don't know the inner workings or anything that takes place there,” said Key. “Matter of fact though, for any time you take over a program in the build and the difference is now than it used to be with the acquisition or retention of personnel and being able to get collection of new guys in and we've talked about that before that, you know, no one year is indicative of the next and you have to put those guys in a position to go out and play cohesive football and play together and obviously they have done a really good job of that and they made a lot of improvements from year one to year two and I do see some similarities in things and I have a lot of respect for him and his staff from what they have done there.”
It is clear that both programs have a mutual respect for one another and value what both bring to the table. It should make for an intriguing matchup on Friday night between the two teams who have earned the national spotlight.