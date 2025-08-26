Colorado Head Coach Deion Sanders Raves About Georgia Tech QB Haynes King Ahead Of Week 1 Matchup
Haynes King's legend has continued to grow this past offseason in the prism of the college football world. King has garnered a lot of praise and respect from his peers, coaches, teammates, national outlets and more. He’s been at the top of preseason watchlists, including the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, Maxwell Award, Davey O’Brien, Manning QB Award, and more. He was one of the most productive quarterbacks last season through the air and on the ground, with his impressive numbers and how he took care of the football. Last season, he played with a torn labrum, but that didn’t stop him from being there for his team and putting his body on the line for the Yellow Jackets. He talked about the injury at ACC Media Days.
“It was a torn labrum. It was a little different. You know the strength in the shoulder and everything around it to support it, whether it is the rotator cuff. Right now, I have entered the stage of maintaining it. If I maintain the strength and the field good state and there is a line where it is a strength test is based off numbers and stuff like that. If it stays in that line, I should be good,” said King.
Praise from Deion Sanders
That and many more intangibles that King brings to the table have caught the eye of many, especially head coach Deion Sanders, who knows all about special quarterbacks and players that are different. His former quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, was in the spotlight of national media and won several quarterback awards during his career, and had his jersey retired before he entered the NFL. Coach Prime acknowledged King and talked about what makes him a tough opponent to go against.
“The kid is unbelievable. He doesn’t make many mistakes. He’s a winner. He’s a leader. Physical. Tough. Not too flashy, just makes the plays. This kid makes plays. That alarms you because, as long as the ball is in his hands, they have a chance,” said Sanders. “That team believes in him, and that's one thing you want your team to believe is in your quarterback from top to bottom. They believe in this young man, and we have to do everything we can with all hands on deck to prevent him from being successful. The kid is a dawg. He can play. I love it. He can play.”
Coach Sanders has played with some of the best in the history of the sport of football and has even coached some of the best in college football history. To receive that sort of recognition definitely says a lot and is no small compliment coming from one of the best to ever play football. King has the Yellow Jackets in position to make some noise in 2025 and has Georgia Tech in the national spotlight for the first time in quite a while. On Friday, he will get a chance to answer the bell and truly show a national audience that last year was just the start of something special.