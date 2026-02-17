Three Most Likely All-American Candidates For Georgia Tech In 2026

Georgia Tech is firmly in offseason mode, but the spring game is only two months away and will be here before you know it. Let’s take a look at some potential All-American candidates for the Yellow Jackets in 2026.

1. Justice Haynes, Running Back

Oct 25, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Justice Haynes (22) celebrates his touchdown run with tight end Marlin Klein (17) during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

It almost feels like this is a sure-fire bet for the Yellow Jackets in 2026 with what Haynes did in 2025. We have talked consistently about his numbers and how well he graded via Pro Football Focus (PFF). One area where he is special is the explosive runs, which are runs of 10+ yards, for which he recorded 18 in that category. He also finished with 456 yards after contact. All that means is it's tough to bring him to the ground on initial contact. Haynes also had a 50.5 breakaway percentage last season, which means on half of his runs, he was able to turn them into gains and make defenders miss, which is evidenced by his seven yards per carry average. Georgia Tech hasn’t had it in the backfield in quite some time, and now they potentially have two guys that can do it, making it even more dangerous. Haynes makes Georgia Tech must-see TV, and a team that should easily capture the national spotlight. His return to his hometown only makes it sweeter, which is why he is destined for a big season.

2. Jaylen Mbawke, Cornerback

Alabama's Jaylen Mbakwe (3) signals after praying in the end zone before the College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday Dec. 19, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was intriguing to see Mbakwe listed as a cornerback when the numbers and roster came out prior to spring football. It makes a lot of sense why the Yellow Jackets didn’t get a bunch of cornerbacks in the portal. The only other was Jonas Duclona from USF. Mbakwe is playing his natural position, and he thrived as a five-star prospect coming out of high school. He could be a little bit rusty since he didn’t play the position for a year after transitioning to wide receiver. So why could he be an All-American? With the teaching and coaching the Yellow Jackets will have, he is bound to play at a high level. Cornerbacks coach Kolbie Jones is quietly becoming one of the better cornerback coaches and has his players playing at a high level. He now gets an elite talent to match and be able to develop. Mbakwe is also hungry and ready to prove himself, and the Yellow Jackets will give him plenty of opportunities to do so. You match the hunger, talent, development, and desire, then you have a player who should be playing at an All-American level.

3. Alberto Mendoza, Quarterback

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Alberto Mendoza (16) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

How good is Alberto Mendozza? We are going to find out as he gets thrust into the quarterback room and likely a competition at the position. He didn’t play a whole lot at Indiana, but was a very accurate passer, especially when he was blitzed. Here is more on that when I wrote on him.

“Mendoza graded really well when he was under pressure, finishing with a 90.1 offensive grade. When he is blitzed, he went 5-6 for 89 yards and three touchdowns. He recorded a 90.6 offensive grade when he was blitzed, which is one of the best numbers you will find. One thing that a lot of teams do, especially in the ACC, is blitz the quarterback.”

You think about the running game the Yellow Jackets will have next fall, and the play-action opportunities set up for Mendoza, he should be able to put up big numbers and hit explosive plays down the field consistently. An area the Yellow Jackets haven’t always thrived in or got enough of. Mendoza doesn’t put it in harm's way, and when he does, he makes sure he puts it in a spot where only the wide receiver can get it. Mendoza should have a big year on the Flats and produce big numbers for the Yellow Jackets.

