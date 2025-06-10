Could Georgia Tech Host College Gameday This Season?
There is anticipation building for Georgia Tech's 2025 season.
After back-to-back seven win seasons, it seems like Brent Key's program might be ready to break through in a bigger way. Since taking over as the head coach, Key has put together two impressive seasons of wins over ranked teams and getting more talent on the roster. With enough returning experience, coaching stability on the offensive side of the ball, talented transfer portal and high school recruiting classes, and a favorable schedule, there are some projecting Georgia Tech to be among the ACC's top teams.
While this is not the most pressing question, could a breakout season result in College Gameday's first visit to The Flats since 2006, when Georgia Tech hosted No. 2 Notre Dame? I think it is possible.
The first game that jumps to mind is when Georgia Tech hosts Clemson on September 13th. The Tigers are likely to be a preseason top five (top ten at worst) team heading into the season and are the favorites to repeat as ACC champions. Whether or not this gets chosen for College Gameday is going to come down to a few factors. Both Georgia Tech and Clemson have big week one tests. The Yellow Jackets travel to Colorado and Clemson hosts LSU. If they both win those games, the chances Georgia Tech is hosting College Gameday that week skyrocket up.
The other two main games that weekend are LSU vs Florida and Tennessee vs Georgia. If Clemson beats LSU, that damages the chances they go to LSU vs Florida. Even if Clemson were to lose that game to the Tigers, Florida plays Miami the next weekend. Would Gameday rather wait and check out the Gators for that game? They rarely have the same team on two weeks in a row, though it has happened. Never count them out from going to Knoxville to see that game.
If it does not happen for the matchup with Clemson, it likely won't this year. With the game against Georgia coming on Black Friday instead of Saturday, you can probably cross that off the list. The other home games for Georgia Tech include Virginia Tech, Syracuse, and Pittsburgh.
Could the Hokies surprise this season and contend in the ACC? It does not seem likely, but if they were to pull a big upset against South Carolina in week one, their next few games consist of Vanderbilt, Old Dominion. Wofford, NC State, and Wake Forest. While they are big underdogs, a win over South Carolina could vault them to a 6-0 start. If Georgia Tech were to be undefeated as well, you could be looking at a ranked matchup in Atlanta. Gameday is no stranger to Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech matchups and could look at that as an attractive option. The competition for Gameday that weekend consists of Georgia vs Auburn, Florida vs Texas A&M, Missouri vs Alabama, Ohio State vs Illinois, Kansas vs Texas Tech, TCU vs Kansas State, and Michigan vs USC The early results from the season (and if Gameday shows up for GT vs Clemson) will dictate whether or not the Yellow Jackets get Gameday in town on Oct. 11th.
This is the best chance that Georgia Tech has had in a long time to host College Football's premier pre-game show. While that might not seem like a big deal, it would be another chance for Brent Key to showcase his program to the country, which is something he has been striving to do since becoming the head coach at his alma mater. If Georgia Tech and Clemson are victorious in week one, keep an eye out for Kirk Herbstreit and the crew to be there for the Yellow Jackets noon kickoff with the Tigers.