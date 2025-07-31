Could This Be The Deepest Running Back Room Georgia Tech Has Had Under Brent Key?
Training Camp is underway for Georgia Tech, as the Yellow Jackets continue to build towards what they hope is a special season in year three under Brent Key. Through the first couple of days, one of the main talking points for the coaches has been the confidence and the depth of this team, especially on offense. Whether it is quarterback, running back, or wide receiver, both Key and offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner have lauded this team's depth and yesterday, Faulkner even went as far as to say that he thinks this will be the deepest running back room that they have had since Key took over as the head coach:
"High potential. The stuff we talk about all the time. I do believe this is the deepest room that we've had. I think we've got five guys six guys that we can roll out there. Daylon Gordon, a guy I haven't seen much of as far as on offense over the last couple of years, just continues to flash, right? He's got great presence, great leadership, and everything that he does and the way he goes about his business. And then Trelain Maddox, who's the ultimate pro, right? He's had multiple injuries, but hopefully he can stay healthy. He's another guy. And then obviously Malachi Hosley we added. And JP and Shane Marshall have both flashed. Two kids, Shane just getting here, and the way he's been able to pick things up in two days is very impressive and a testament to his high school program down there. So we're really excited about that room. deepest we've been and we've got some good battles going on to get on the field there."
Is Faulkner correct? I think he could be, but health is going to be a big factor for this group. Jamal Haynes spent some of last year banged up and on Tuesday, Key talked about Chad Alexander working through an injury right now:
"Chad will be out part of the season this year, but I don't know when to expect him back. He's way ahead of schedule, way ahead of progress. He's actually, you know, he's made so much improvement this offseason. You know, but, you know, that could be something, could be October, I don't know, could be September. He's way ahead of schedule on that. So, again, that's why we increased the depth of that position. You know, we've got seven scholarship guys there at that position and at the running back spot. And it's important we use those guys multiple times with the way we use them, not the way we practice. All of a sudden, one guy rolls an ankle, one guy gets twisted up in a helmet, comes off, and you're down at the bottom of the depth chart. So in my mind, whoever ends up being the third, fourth, or fifth running back, those guys are just as important as one and two. You're going to play a lot of football this year."
Haynes spoke to the media as well and echoed that same message:
"Truthfully, I could truthfully say it's probably the best running back room we've had at Georgia Tech in a good little long time. Just as far as each person in there talent wise and how we push each other each and every day, it's great to have. Then just as far as like what you said, just me on the part of just staying healthy gives everybody else a chance to actually get some touches, but on top of that keep me fresh and make sure I'm good to go.”
Haynes is as good as any running back in the ACC and the team is excited about the addition of Penn transfer Malachi Hosley, Trelain Maddox, and two true freshmen JP Powell and Shane Marshall.
Last season at Penn, Hosley ran for 1,192 yards on 191 carries and also had nine touchdowns while averaging 6.2 yards per carry. In 2023, Hosley carried the ball 121 times for 723 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging six yards per carry.
CBS Sports analyst Will Backus named Hosley one of the top "Gems" from the FCS Level of the transfer portal:
"Hosley was a finalist for the 2024 Walter Payton Award after rushing for 1,192 yards and nine touchdowns on 191 carries. Though he was a workhorse at Penn, he'll have to make the most of his opportunities at Georgia Tech, which returns one of the best running backs in college football in Jamal Haynes. Both Hosley and Haynes should benefit from whatever timeshare that Tech's coaching staff settles on."
The coaches seem confident in this group and Georgia Tech has built an identity on being able to be physical up front and run the ball and the talent is certainly there for this to be a really deep group.