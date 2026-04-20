Defensive Depth Chart Projection For Georgia Tech: Post Spring Football Edition

Georgia Tech hosted its annual spring game on Saturday, which was a major victory for Team Swarm as they cruised to a 34-10 victory over Team Wreck’em. The Yellow Jackets as a whole got the chance to see some of their young players, veterans, and players acquired from the portal to showcase their talent. Let’s take a closer look at the depth chart after the spring for an improved defense.

Defensive Line

Starters: Jordan Walker, Noah Carter, Tawfiq Thomas, Christian Garrett

Backups: Christian Speakman, Jordan Boyd, Brayden Manley, A.J. Hoffler, Landen Marshall, Vincent Carroll-Jackson

You want to talk about a vast improvement. Look no further than this defensive line, which has the chance to be a top unit in the country and one of the best in the Brent Key era. You take the combination of Jordan Walker, Noah Carter, and Tawfiq Thomas, and you have a pretty good trio. However, it is not just those three but Christian Garrett, Christian Speakman, Jordan Boyd, and others who will make this unit complete. Despite the injuries, they still were one of the best units on the team this spring and have a chance to be special. Head coach Brent Key is pumped about the unit.

“We put a lot of defense in this spring to really see what sticks and see what these guys, what their attention level is. I've been pleased with those guys. But being able to play technique up front, being able to play attack mode, single gap up front, being able to play varying fronts. I've been pleased with the coaching of them. I think Jess and Kyle have done an outstanding job with those guys. Simplified a ton of things, especially at the edge position, where those guys can just feel free to go play. Obviously the acquisition of talent. Like I said earlier, this week was a big work on our line games. Big work with playing technique in the run. These guys though, can play on the edge with speed. A lot of them, they showed how the ability to play with power. They have girth to them, size, and we're deep there. So I'm not trying to oversell it and act like we're the best that's ever come, but I'm damn excited about them,” said Key.

Linebackers

Starters: Kyle Efford, E.J Lightsey

Backups: Cayman Spaulding, Myles Forristall, Melvin Jordan IV, Braylon Outlaw

Not too much to say on this unit, which flew under the radar for the majority of the spring. Georgia Tech was savvy in not working the veterans too much, but also giving enough work where they could install a new defensive scheme and system under newly appointed Jason Semore. Seymour has been at the focal point of the growth of veteran Kyle Efford and the entire linebacker unit this spring. We have also seen the growth of Myles Forristall as well. Braylon Outlaw has turned heads with the coaching staff and has been a name that has been buzzing.

Cornerback

Starters: Jaylen Mbakwe, Daiquan White Or Zach Tobe Or Kelvin Hill

Backups: Troy Stevenson IV, Jonas Duclona, Elgin Sessions, Jaedyn Terry,

You probably couldn’t have had a better spring than what Daiquan White and Jaylen Mbakwe accomplished. They both constantly made plays on the backend, and their growth will be invaluable to the Yellow Jackets in the fall. The unit as a whole has more depth. Tobe has been the wily veteran for the Yellow Jackets and a player who continues to add things to his game. Kelvin Hill has been a constant among the coaching staff, and it seems like he has locked down the slot corner/nickel position. It will be interesting to see with Jonas Duclona coming back from injury and some of the young players coming in if it will have any effect on the starters.

Safeties

Starters: Tae Harris, Fenix Felton

Backups: Savion Riley, Will Kiker, Kealan Jones

The safety position feels like it is locked in pretty much for the Yellow Jackets. However, Savion Riley impressed and did his thing during the spring and stood out to coach Key for playing at a high level. Riley is the wildcard player in the secondary who can loom large with so many players on the backend cross-training this spring, especially Tae Harris. Fenix Felton has been a constant on the backend, and his growth will be big with his standout instincts and tackling ability. Harris is probably the most talented player on the backend and has All-ACC capabilities. This will be a unit to watch depth-wise, but the top-end talent is elite.