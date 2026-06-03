Three Underrated Retentions For Georgia Tech This Offseason That Will Pay Dividends

Georgia Tech returned a good bit of its roster from last season, especially on the defensive side of the ball, and should have an impact on the team this year. Let's take a look at three players who are flying under the radar and were massive retentions this offseason.

Malachi Carney

This is an underrated return for the Yellow Jackets, but a big one, especially on the offensive line. Carney was an All-ACC honorable mention last season after his play at right tackle for the Yellow Jackets. Carney could have easily left and hit the portal, but decided to stay. He had now moved into the right guard, which is a more natural fit and should pay dividends for him next season. You combine his nastiness, ability to move defenders, and his ability to anchor down, and the Yellow Jackets have their best offensive lineman. Don’t be surprised if you see Carney named to an All-ACC team this year, especially if the Yellow Jackets dominate in the run game. He is more than equipped for it and thrives there.

Cayman Spaulding

Spaulding doesn’t always get the love he deserves, but the explosive and athletic linebacker plays with a force and tenacity that you can’t replicate. He has a certain edge to him that you need on the defensive side of the ball. Spaulding finished with 41 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. He finished the season playing his best ball. Spaulding had six tackles in three of the final four games of the year. His best game came against Pittsburgh, where he recorded six tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble. Spaudling has the athleticism to guard tight ends and play in space on the outside. Getting that back for another year should help the Yellow Jackets not only in the linebacker room but on defense. His return will do wonders for this Yellow Jackets team.

Daiquan White

A major return to the cornerback room is Daiquan White. This one will get glossed over, and I don’t know why. White is a player on the outside who can cover well, play zone or man, blitz, and make tackles on the perimeter in open space. Last season, he finished with 16 tackles. He played more of a rotation role last season, but he has a real chance to start and be effective in 2026. He had a productive spring and made all the right plays in the spring game, and continues to raise his stock.

The senior has been waiting for this moment with the Yellow Jackets and should be able to thrive alongside Jaylen Mbakwe. If you know White’s resume at Creekside and all his accomplishments at Eastern Michigan, then you know this is a player who will ball next year for the Yellow Jackets. It is his moment, and he never misses on that, dating back to high school.