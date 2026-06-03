Georgia Tech can reach their full potential if they see growth in these three areas

Georgia Tech has the potential to accomplish its goals this season and be a team we see play in December and in the postseason. It will hinge on a couple of things: some things out of their control, and some of the things they can control. Let’s take a closer look at how the Yellow Jackets can reach their potential if they take the next step in these key areas.

More Pressure on the QB/stopping the run

I think this will be one that the Yellow Jackets achieve the most easily on this list. With the additions they made in the offseason via the portal, and how effective they were in generating pressure and stymying the run in the spring game, it could be an early glimpse. Noah Carter and Jordan Walker both made big-time plays when their number was called and combined for four sacks. The Yellow Jackets also ran well when their starters were in the game and prevented those big plays. Tawfiq Thomas made his presence felt in the interior and will be a key piece in stopping the run for the Yellow Jackets. The defensive line is probably the most complete it has been in quite some time.

Need Young Guys To Step Up

Now, when I say young guys, I mean anybody who will be a sophomore or true freshman next season. Some prime examples are Tae Harris, Christian Garrett, Fenix Felton, and Kevin Roche Jr. All should have significant roles as sophomores next year. Any production from the true freshman would work wonders. Think of guys like Kealan Jones, Jeffar Jean-Noel, Courtlin Heard, Courtney Heard, Kentrell Davis, and Braylon Outlaw. As a collective unit, the Yellow Jackets will need their young guys to make strides forward if they want to go where they need to go as a team.

Offense Finds A Groove

It is unknown how this offense will look with so many missing parts in the spring. Georgia Tech has a brand new scheme, offensive coordinator, quarterback, wide receivers, running back, and tight ends in the equation. That can take time for all of it to mesh and play at a high level. The defense will likely carry the Yellow Jackets in the early going, but the offense must match the defense and find its groove next season for the Yellow Jackets to get to Charlotte. When we say groove, I mean consistently making plays downfield, sustaining drives, and putting points on the board. If the offense does its part, Georgia Tech should be able to compete with any team in the country.

Special Teams Makes More Plays

Under special teams coordinator Tim Salem, the Yellow Jackets have been highly productive. Last year, they had a Lou Garza finalist in Aidan Birr, who was stellar for the Yellow Jackets last season, and they had one of the best punters in the conference in Marshall Nichols. The area I am referring to is in the return game and being able to set the offense up with better field position.

That will play a key role as they try to find their footing and establish a rhythm. If you are the Yellow Jackets, you have a lot of speed on the roster and guys who can burn you with the ball in their hands. They can go young or with a veteran. The next step of this unit is to make more plays and bring in contributions to help the team. If they do that, the sky is the limit.