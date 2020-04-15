Different Options Weighed on the Start of College Football

The COVID-19 pandemic has halted the nation and left many drifting in a sea full of unknown. It's no surprise that many have turned to the sports world for some guidance and familiarity on normalcy. Arguably the hottest sports topic right now surrounds college football. If and when will it start?

Last week, Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy sparked controversy when he stated that his target date for his staff and potentially the team to return was May 1.

There's no debate, the financial gain from college football for universities is insurmountable. It's a financial support for many colleges to maintain other sports programs and hundreds of student-athletes. There's a reason why so many are worrisome over the future of the upcoming football season.

As multiple start dates continue to be debated, Stadium's Brett McMurphy gave insight to different plausible solutions.

With the possibility of universities across the country opting for online classes in the fall, McMurphy believes the 12-game regular season could reduce to only nine by eliminating matchups with non-conference opponents. No football in September - instead starting in October - would allow bowl games and the College Football Playoff to remain on schedule.

Although many questions and technical conflicts remain, such as the SEC and ACC only playing eight-league games in a season, the potential of having a season in the fall seems most practical. However, it could leave FCS programs without a significant amount of money, thus hinder smaller football programs for the future.

Another option pondered by McMurphy and numerous athletics directors is splitting the full season into fall and spring semesters. It would leave time for the playoffs but it would result in some bowl games not being played.

There's also the possibility that the entire season is played in the spring. Leaving the College Football Playoff Semifinals being held in May and the national championship being played in late May/early June. It would also mean more bowl games being cancelled.

As some athletic departments, such as the University of Cincinnati, begin to cut sports programs for budget reasons, the wait on football could cause a domino effect on other programs suffering without its essential funding. Football in the spring could also affect the attendance of other sporting events.

As the discussions continue and factors are weighed, the start of college football is more than a want. It's a need and a lifeline for student-athletes to continue playing and for other sports programs to stay alive.

