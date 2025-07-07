All Yellow Jackets

EA Sports College Football 26: Complete Player Ratings For Georgia Tech's Roster

Jackson Caudell

Dec 27, 2024; Birmingham, AL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) warms up before the 2024 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
EA Sports College Football 26 is releasing today, and the highly anticipated sequel to last year's best-selling game is going to be a talking point until the season starts and real football is played.

In College Football 25, Georgia Tech was one of the funnest teams to play with (I know it sounds biased). Having a mobile quarterback in video games is always a huge bonus and Haynes King was one of the best in the game to beat opponents with. Combine that with a speedy and shifty running back (Jamal Haynes) and a vertical deep threat in Malik Rutherford, and you have a very fun team.

A lot of the same pieces are back on Georgia Tech's offense this season and now they have one of the fastest receivers in the country with the addition of FIU transfer Eric Rivers. Georgia Tech's offense is good enough to drop 40 points on any defense in the game.

Here are the ratings for every Georgia Tech player in the game:

WR Eric Rivers- 92 Overall

RB Jamal Haynes- 90 Overall

RG Keylan Rutledge- 88 Overall

QB Haynes King- 86 Overall

WR Malik Rutherford- 86 Overall

LB Kyle Efford- 85 Overall

DT Matthew Alexander- 83 Overall

CB Ahmari Harvey- 83 Overall

TE Brett Seither- 82 Overall

RB Chad Alexander- 82 Overall

DT Jordan van den Berg- 81 Overall

CB Rodney Shelley- 81 Overall

WR Dean Patterson- 81 Overall

FS Clayton Powell-Lee- 81 Overall

RB JP Powell- 80 Overall

FS Omar Daniels- 80 Overall

LB Melvin Jordan- 80 Overall

P Marshall Nichols- 79 Overall

DT Akelo Stone- 79 Overall

LG Joe Fusile- 79 Overall

WR Isiah Canion- 78 Overall

K Aidan Birr- 78 Overall

CB Zachary Tobe- 78 Overall

CB Jyron Gilmore- 77 Overall

LT Ethan Mackenny- 77 Overall

DE Ronald Triplett- 77 Overall

LB E.J. Lightsey- 77 Overall

FS Savion Riley- 77 Overall

RB Malachi Hosley- 76 Overall

RT Malachi Carney- 76 Overall

RB Trelain Maddox- 76 Overall

DE A.J. Hoffler- 76 Overall

CB Daiquan White- 76 Overall

CB Jon Mitchell- 75 Overall

LG Harrison Moore- 75 Overall

DE Jordan Boyd- 73 Overall

SS Christian Pritchett- 72 Overall

WR Debron Gatling- 72 Overall

RT Peyton Joseph- 72 Overall

RG Jameson Riggs- 72 Overall

TE J.T. Byrne- 72 Overall

TE Luke Harpring- 72 Overall

CB Nico Dowdell- 71 Overall

LB Jackson Hamilton- 71 Overall

DE Andre Fuller Jr- 70 Overall

QB Aaron Philo- 70 Overall

LT Andrew Rosinski- 70 Overall

DT Landen Marshall- 69 Overall

DT Blake Belin- 69 Overall

DT Derry Norris Jr- 69 Overall

DT Shymeik Jones- 69 Overall

CB Troy Stevenson IV- 69 Overall

CB Kelvin Hill- 69 Overall

WR Bailey Stockton- 69 Overall

FS Elgin Sessions- 68 Overall

WR Zion Taylor- 68 Overall

RT Jordan Floyd- 68 Overall

RG Ben Galloway- 68 Overall

C Tana Alo-Tupuola- 66 Overall

LB Tah'j Butler- 65 Overall

QB Graham Knowles- 65 Overall

RG Ryan Purves- 63 Overall

LB Myles Forristall- 54 Overall

