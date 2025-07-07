EA Sports College Football 26: Complete Player Ratings For Georgia Tech's Roster
EA Sports College Football 26 is releasing today, and the highly anticipated sequel to last year's best-selling game is going to be a talking point until the season starts and real football is played.
In College Football 25, Georgia Tech was one of the funnest teams to play with (I know it sounds biased). Having a mobile quarterback in video games is always a huge bonus and Haynes King was one of the best in the game to beat opponents with. Combine that with a speedy and shifty running back (Jamal Haynes) and a vertical deep threat in Malik Rutherford, and you have a very fun team.
A lot of the same pieces are back on Georgia Tech's offense this season and now they have one of the fastest receivers in the country with the addition of FIU transfer Eric Rivers. Georgia Tech's offense is good enough to drop 40 points on any defense in the game.
Here are the ratings for every Georgia Tech player in the game:
WR Eric Rivers- 92 Overall
RB Jamal Haynes- 90 Overall
RG Keylan Rutledge- 88 Overall
QB Haynes King- 86 Overall
WR Malik Rutherford- 86 Overall
LB Kyle Efford- 85 Overall
DT Matthew Alexander- 83 Overall
CB Ahmari Harvey- 83 Overall
TE Brett Seither- 82 Overall
RB Chad Alexander- 82 Overall
DT Jordan van den Berg- 81 Overall
CB Rodney Shelley- 81 Overall
WR Dean Patterson- 81 Overall
FS Clayton Powell-Lee- 81 Overall
RB JP Powell- 80 Overall
FS Omar Daniels- 80 Overall
LB Melvin Jordan- 80 Overall
P Marshall Nichols- 79 Overall
DT Akelo Stone- 79 Overall
LG Joe Fusile- 79 Overall
WR Isiah Canion- 78 Overall
K Aidan Birr- 78 Overall
CB Zachary Tobe- 78 Overall
CB Jyron Gilmore- 77 Overall
LT Ethan Mackenny- 77 Overall
DE Ronald Triplett- 77 Overall
LB E.J. Lightsey- 77 Overall
FS Savion Riley- 77 Overall
RB Malachi Hosley- 76 Overall
RT Malachi Carney- 76 Overall
RB Trelain Maddox- 76 Overall
DE A.J. Hoffler- 76 Overall
CB Daiquan White- 76 Overall
CB Jon Mitchell- 75 Overall
LG Harrison Moore- 75 Overall
DE Jordan Boyd- 73 Overall
SS Christian Pritchett- 72 Overall
WR Debron Gatling- 72 Overall
RT Peyton Joseph- 72 Overall
RG Jameson Riggs- 72 Overall
TE J.T. Byrne- 72 Overall
TE Luke Harpring- 72 Overall
CB Nico Dowdell- 71 Overall
LB Jackson Hamilton- 71 Overall
DE Andre Fuller Jr- 70 Overall
QB Aaron Philo- 70 Overall
LT Andrew Rosinski- 70 Overall
DT Landen Marshall- 69 Overall
DT Blake Belin- 69 Overall
DT Derry Norris Jr- 69 Overall
DT Shymeik Jones- 69 Overall
CB Troy Stevenson IV- 69 Overall
CB Kelvin Hill- 69 Overall
WR Bailey Stockton- 69 Overall
FS Elgin Sessions- 68 Overall
WR Zion Taylor- 68 Overall
RT Jordan Floyd- 68 Overall
RG Ben Galloway- 68 Overall
C Tana Alo-Tupuola- 66 Overall
LB Tah'j Butler- 65 Overall
QB Graham Knowles- 65 Overall
RG Ryan Purves- 63 Overall
LB Myles Forristall- 54 Overall