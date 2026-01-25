Early 2026 Heisman Trophy Odds Released For New Georgia Tech Additions Alberto Mendoza and Justice Haynes

The transfer portal window is closed and with some exceptions, teams rosters are going to be set for next season. After a 9-4 campaign and some roster departures due to eligibility and the portal, Georgia Tech set out to add new talent to their team in hopes of capitalizing on their success of last season.

Two of the most high profile additions for Georgia Tech were Indiana quarterback Alberto Mendoza and Michigan running back Justice Haynes. While Mendoza still has to earn the starting job for Georgia Tech, he might have the leg up in the competition and that alone makes him worth mentioning in Heisman Trophy conversations.

Haynes was one of the best running backs in the country before suffering a season ending injury. For the Yellow Jackets, Haynes should be the bell cow running back and knowing that head coach Brent Key loves to run the ball, Haynes is going to see plenty of opportunity. While is is always tough for running backs to be mentioned for the Heisman, let alone winning it, Haynes should see his fair share of carries and opportunity this season.

Dark horse candidates?

Michigan running back Justice Haynes (22) runs against Michigan State during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

You are not going to hear Mendoza or Haynes names mentioned in Heisman conversations and they have longshot odds at Fanduel Sportsbook. Mendoza is starting off with +8000 odds to win the Heisman while Haynes is going to start at +22500.

It is not a surprise that Haynes is getting a lot of love for coming to Atlanta to play for Key and On3 Sports Pete Nakos named Haynes one of the most impactful portal additions:

"With Georgia Tech losing starting quarterback Haynes King, head coach Brent Key knew he wanted to double down on the run game. The Yellow Jackets return running back Malachi Hosley, and they’ve now added one of the top backs in the nation. Michigan running back transfer Justice Haynes entered the portal earlier this month and committed to Georgia Tech, giving Key’s offense another layer to pair with Hosley. The former Alabama transfer rushed for 857 yards, averaging 7.1 yards per carry, in just seven games."

Our own Najeh Wilkins broke down Haynes and how he fits with the Yellow Jackets:

“Haynes had a productive season for the Wolverines, rushing for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns. Haynes started the season with five consecutive games of 100 yards rushing. He was known for his explosiveness and big home run ability in 2025. Haynes had his best game against Michigan State, where he rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Heading into the portal, Haynes is a four-star prospect, the No.3 running back, with a 93.68 rating.

When you look at his numbers even deeper, he played at a high level per Pro Football Focus (PFF). Haynes finished with an 81.0 offensive grade and an 83.5 rushing grade. Haynes had 18 runs of over 10+ yards this season and 456 yards after contact.

Make no mistake about it, this would be an elite get for the Yellow Jackets, and the pairing of Haynes with Malachi Hosley would be lethal. Both have explosive ability and would make opposing defenses load the box to slow each of them down. Despite it being a tough off-season, Georgia Tech could easily make up for it with this acquisition.”

Georgia Tech has built its identity on running the football under Brent Key and now the Yellow Jackets should have one of the top running back duos in the ACC and the country with him and Malachi Hosley. I would expect Georgia Tech to have one of the top ground games in the country next season and as long as Haynes is healthy, he has the potential to be a first-team All-ACC player."

Expect Haynes to get plenty of opportunities and be one of the best running backs in the country once again.

