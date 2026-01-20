Former Indiana Quarterback Alberto Mendoza Reportedly Signs With Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech has reportedly added a quarterback to its roster.

After being linked to a couple of different quarterbacks through the transfer portal cycle, the Yellow Jackets have officially signed former Indiana quarterback Alberto Mendoza, according to CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz. Mendoza was the Hoosiers' backup quarterback for their national championship run that ended last night with a dramatic win over Miami, backing up his brother Fernando, who won the Heisman Trophy and is widely expected to be the No. 1 pick in this April's NFL Draft.

Mendoza entered the portal today after the Hoosiers captured their first-ever national championship and was quick to sign with the Yellow Jackets.

Mendoza (6'2 203 LBS) has not played much in his two-year career, but has talent. This season, Mendoza was 18-24 for 296 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for 190 yards on 13 carries and had one touchdown.

As a high school recruit, Mendoza was ranked as the No. 1,576 player in the country according to the 247Sports composite, the No. 84 quarterback, and the No. 204 player in the state of Florida.

With the addition of Mendoza, Georgia Tech is now going to have a first-time starting quarterback under center this fall.

Mendoza will likely enter a quarterback competition with Graham Knowles, redshirt freshman Grady Adamson, and true freshman Cole Bergeron. It is a quarterback room that has some talent, but is very light on experience after the departures of Haynes King and Aaron Philo. The Yellow Jackets have been busy in the transfer portal, and whoever wins the quarterback competition will have one of the nation's best backfields behind them.

Michigan's Justice Haynes runs for a touchdown against Michigan State during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Our own Najeh Wilkins broke down former Michigan runnign back Justice Haynes and how he fits with the Yellow Jackets:

“Haynes had a productive season for the Wolverines, rushing for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns. Haynes started the season with five consecutive games of 100 yards rushing. He was known for his explosiveness and big home run ability in 2025. Haynes had his best game against Michigan State, where he rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Heading into the portal, Haynes is a four-star prospect, the No.3 running back, with a 93.68 rating.

When you look at his numbers even deeper, he played at a high level per Pro Football Focus (PFF). Haynes finished with an 81.0 offensive grade and an 83.5 rushing grade. Haynes had 18 runs of over 10+ yards this season and 456 yards after contact.

Make no mistake about it, this would be an elite get for the Yellow Jackets, and the pairing of Haynes with Malachi Hosley would be lethal. Both have explosive ability and would make opposing defenses load the box to slow each of them down. Despite it being a tough off-season, Georgia Tech could easily make up for it with this acquisition.”

Georgia Tech has built its identity on running the football under Brent Key and now the Yellow Jackets should have one of the top running back duos in the ACC and the country with him and Malachi Hosley. I would expect Georgia Tech to have one of the top ground games in the country next season and as long as Haynes is healthy, he has the potential to be a first-team All-ACC player."

