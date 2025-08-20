ESPN Names Georgia Tech Defensive End A Breakout Star For 2025
Georgia Tech could be ready for a breakthrough season in Brent Key's third season.
The Yellow Jackets return a good mixture of veteran talent while also adding in freshmen from one of the best recruiting classes in program history. They supplemented that talent in the transfer portal with veteran additions in the winter and spring transfer windows as well, and that has fans and analysts alike feeling optimistic that Georgia Tech will be a top-half team in the ACC this season. Can they be something more?
To be something more though, they are going to have to have guys step up in certain positions and there might not be a bigger question mark on Georgia Tech's team than the defensive line. Aside from Jordan van den Berg, the Yellow Jackets are not bringing back many guys who played snaps for them last season. There are a mix of transfers and young players vying for playing time, but who could emerge from this group?
Breakout season from Brayden Manley?
One of the players that Georgia Tech brought in this offseason through the transfer portal was former Mercer defensive end Brayden Manley. Manley was one of the best defensive players at the FCS level and he should have a prominent role for the Yellow Jackets this season.
Today, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg named Manley one of college football's breakout stars for the 2025 season:
Height/weight: 6-foot-2, 255 pounds
2024 stats: 13 games (12 starts), 38 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hurries, 2 fumble recoveries (1 for touchdown), 1 forced fumble, 2 pass breakups at Mercer
ESPN recruiting snapshot: Not rated (signed with Mercer)
"Manley might end up being one of the top additions from the FCS, where he earned second-team All-America honors and was Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore. He showed natural playmaking ability last fall, recording at least a half-sack in nine games, including one against eventual national champion North Dakota State in the FCS title game. Manley also recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown against East Tennessee State and had 2.5 sacks against Western Carolina."
Coach's take: "He's been the guy who has been really disruptive ..." Georgia Tech coach Brent Key told ESPN. "He's one of them crazy ones who yells and screams and talks, but he has influence. Some guys just talk and talk, but do they actually have influence on others?"
Potential impact in 2025
Earlier in fall camp, Georgia Tech DE/OLB coach Kyle Pope had a lot of praise for Manley and fellow transfer Ronald Triplette, talking about their veteran impact on the team:
"Definitely, still seeing the same thing out of both Triplette and Manley. I think both of those guys are two different style players, but they bring something to this team that we were looking for, and that's why we have them here. They both bring a dynamic ability that's gonna help us this year. Triplette, he's an older guy. He's the guy that's played a lot of ball, has a lot of and he's the guy that he wants you to tell it to him once, he's going to get it done. And Manley is just a dynamic player that can affect the game in a lot of different ways. And so both of those guys are guys that went out there looking for guys. They fit the mold, they check the boxes, and just being blessed to have them here, we're excited about."
Manley is generating a lot of excitement and Georgia Tech will need him to have an impact if they hope to contend in the ACC.