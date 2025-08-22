ESPN's FPI Predicts Every Game on Georgia Tech's 2025 Schedule
The time has come for predictions.
Georgia Tech is seven days away from its season opener against Colorado, and with fall camp wrapped up, the Yellow Jackets are set to begin preparing to face Deion Sanders' team in Boulder.
The Yellow Jackets return a good mixture of veteran talent while also adding in freshmen from one of the best recruiting classes in program history. They supplemented that talent in the transfer portal with veteran additions in the winter and spring transfer windows as well, and that has fans and analysts alike feeling optimistic that Georgia Tech will be a top-half team in the ACC this season. Can they be something more?
ESPN uses its FPI (Football Power Index) as an advanced analytical model to help look at matchups and predict outcomes. In ESPN's own words: "FPI is a predictive rating system designed to measure team strength and project performance going forward. The ultimate goal of FPI is not to rank teams 1 through 128; rather, it is to correctly predict games and season outcomes. If Vegas ever published the power rankings it uses to set its lines, they would likely look quite a lot like FPI."
Here is how FPI sees Georgia Tech's season playing out.
Game 1 at Colorado: FPI gives Colorado a 53% chance to win this game (0-1, 0-0 ACC)
FPI sees this as a close game, like I do, but it has Colorado coming out on top at home vs the Yellow Jackets.
This is a fascinating game. Georgia Tech is opening on the road as favorite against the Buffaloes (who has yet to name their starting quarterback), but this is not going to be an easy game. Colorado led the Big 12 in sacks last season and their defensive line should be pretty good. With Georgia Tech breaking in some new starters along the offensive line, that could be a matchup in favor of Colorado.
I think Georgia Tech wins, but FPI disagrees.
Game 2 vs Gardner-Webb: FPI gives Georgia Tech a 99% chance to win this game (1-1, 0-0)
Not much to say about this game other than Georgia Tech will be a large favorite and should win comfortably.
Game 3 vs Clemson: FPI gives Clemson a 65% chance to win this game (1-2, 0-1)
This is one of the biggest games not just on Georgia Tech's schedule, but in the ACC in 2025. While both teams face big non-conference matchups in week one, this game will give the winner a huge advantage the rest of the way in the ACC.
Georgia Tech has not beaten Clemson since 2014, and the only matchup with Brent Key as head coach did not go well for the Yellow Jackets in 2023. The Tigers are the overwhelming favorite in the conference and are projected by many to be national championship contenders.
FPI sees Clemson winning this one and handing Georgia Tech a 1-2 start to the season.
Game 4 vs Temple: FPI gives Georgia Tech a 95% chance to win this game (2-2, 0-1)
Temple is projected to be amongst the worst FBS teams in the country this season and this should be an easy victory for the Yellow Jackets.
Game 5 at Wake Forest: FPI gives Georgia Tech a 75% chance to win this game (3-2, 1-1)
Wake Forest is FPI's lowest projected ACC team and they have Georgia Tech able to win decisively on the road.
Jake Dickert is taking over for Dave Clawson in Winston-Salem and is going to have a big job in front of him. While the Demon Deacons have a favorable schedule, it will be tough for them this year. If the Yellow Jackets can slow down star running back Demond Claiborne, I think they should be able to get a road win vs the Demon Deacons.
Game 6 vs Virginia Tech: FPI gives Georgia Tech a 56% chance to win this game (4-2, 2-1)
FPI is higher than most on Virginia Tech, having them rated as the fourth best team in the ACC. However, the home-field advantage should help Georgia Tech and get them a win over the Hokies.
An interesting angle for this game is Hokies head coach Brent Pry being on the hot seat entering the season. After a tough opener against South Carolina, Virginia faces Vanderbilt, Old Dominion, Wofford, NC State, and Wake Forest before they comes to Atlanta. There is a chance that Virginia Tech could be 4-2 or 5-1 entering the game and needing this win to help Pry save his job, and I would suspect you get the best effort from them.
Game 7 at Duke: FPI gives Duke a 54% chance to win this game (4-3, 2-2)
This is going to be one of the toughest tests on Georgia Tech's schedule.
Duke is returning their entire coaching staff, has one of the best secondaries and defenses in the ACC, and appears to have upgraded at quarterback with Tulane transfer Darian Mensah. While Georgia Tech is getting a lot of love in the preseason as an ACC darkhorse, Duke is not far behind. I think Georgia Tech wins, but FPI sees a close win for the Blue Devils.
Game 8 vs Syracuse: FPI gives Georgia Tech a 75% chance to win this game (5-3, 3-2)
This is one game that Georgia Tech fans will be looking forward to.
The Orange were the first team to give Georgia Tech a loss last season and the Yellow Jackets will be aiming for payback. Syracuse is going to be fielding an almost brand new team this season, as Kyle McCord, Trebor Pena, Oronde Gadsden, and LeQuint Alen are all gone from one of the ACC's best offenses. Notre Dame transfer Steve Angeli is taking over for McCord this season.
While Georgia Tech cannot afford to overlook any opponent, I like them matched up against this Syracuse team.
Game 9 at NC State: FPI gives Georgia Tech a 58% chance to win this game (6-3, 4-2)
While the Wolfpack were certainly disappointing this past season, they return a talented QB in CJ Bailey and other talented offensive weapons. On top of that, Raleigh is a very difficult place to play, and there have been plenty of teams to see their dreams go up in smoke there. Georgia Tech will have a difficult time in this game, but FPI likes them to find a way to win on the road.
Game 10 at Boston College: FPI gives Georgia Tech a 57% chance to win this game (7-3, 5-2)
Georgia Tech will have a bye week after their trip to NC State and they will head out for their final road game of the year when they face the Eagles.
Boston College made a bowl in year one under former Georgia Tech assistant Bill O'Brien and is looking to do the same in year two, despite losing key linemen to the NFL. Alabama transfer Dylan Lonergan was named the starting quarterback for BC and he will lead the offense this season.
I think Georgia Tech has a distinct talent advantage in this game, but playing on the road can be tricky.
Game 11 vs Pittsburgh: FPI gives Georgia Tech a 75% chance to win this game (8-3, 6-2)
For their final ACC test of the season, Georgia Tech will host Pittsburgh. The Panthers started last season 7-0, but lost their last six games of the year. Star running back Desmond Reid returns, but can the Panthers be more consistent this season?
Pat Narduzzi has pulled off some late-season upsets before, and Georgia Tech needs to come ready to play in this game. They cannot afford to look ahead to the game against Georgia the week after and need to handle their business.
Game 12 vs Georgia (Mercedes Benz Stadium): FPI gives UGA an 86% chance to win this game (8-4, 6-2)
The biggest game of the year for Georgia Tech will once again fall on Black Friday. The Yellow Jackets took Georgia to the brink in eight overtimes last season and played them tight in 2023. Is this the year that Georgia Tech can end its losing streak to the Bulldogs? FPI still favors the Bulldogs.