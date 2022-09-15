Skip to main content

ESPN's FPI and Other Analytical Models Predict Big Win for Ole Miss vs Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech is going to be a big underdog this week vs Ole Miss in Atlanta

While the analytical models had a Georgia Tech win as a virtual certainty for their game against Western Carolina, it is back on the opposite end of the spectrum for the showdown with Ole Miss. 

ESPN uses its FPI (Football Power Index) as an advanced analytical model to help look at matchups and predict outcomes. In ESPN's own words: "FPI is a predictive rating system designed to measure team strength and project performance going forward. The ultimate goal of FPI is not to rank teams 1 through 128; rather, it is to correctly predict games and season outcomes. If Vegas ever published the power rankings it uses to set its lines, they would likely look quite a lot like FPI."

While it is not as high as it was for the game against Clemson, ESPN's FPI is giving Ole Miss an 88% chance of victory. That is a pretty high number and Georgia Tech is going to have to play a complete game to give themselves a shot to be in this game on Saturday. 

Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims

Georgia Tech is a heavy underdog against Ole Miss on Saturday

However, compared to another popular analytical model, the FPI is high on Georgia Tech's chance of victory in this game. 

ESPN's Bill Connelly's SP+ system has Georgia Tech as near 28-point underdogs in this game, which is a pretty stark difference between the actual spread of 16. Connelly's projected score for the game is 43-15. 

It is clear that Georgia Tech is going to have to play a great game to even have a chance against the Rebels on Saturday and most models and analytics are not going to give the Yellow Jackets any chance at an upset. It is up to them to prove them wrong. 

Georgia Tech Football: Three things defense must do vs Ole Miss

K.J. Wallace hopes to bring energy and communication to secondary

Georgia Tech Football: Three things the offense needs to do vs Ole Miss

Georgia Tech Women's Basketball: 2022-2023 ACC schedule released

Former Georgia Tech defensive back Tre Swilling signs with New Orleans Saints practice squad

Geoff Collins press conference before Ole Miss game

Georgia Tech Football: Betting Odds vs Ole Miss

Georgia Tech Basketball: Yellow Jackets release 2022-2023 basketball schedule

Jared Ivey is excited to come back to Atlanta to play this weekend

Georgia Tech Volleyball: Yellow Jackets fall to 7th in AVCA Poll

