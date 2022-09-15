While the analytical models had a Georgia Tech win as a virtual certainty for their game against Western Carolina, it is back on the opposite end of the spectrum for the showdown with Ole Miss.

ESPN uses its FPI (Football Power Index) as an advanced analytical model to help look at matchups and predict outcomes. In ESPN's own words: "FPI is a predictive rating system designed to measure team strength and project performance going forward. The ultimate goal of FPI is not to rank teams 1 through 128; rather, it is to correctly predict games and season outcomes. If Vegas ever published the power rankings it uses to set its lines, they would likely look quite a lot like FPI."

While it is not as high as it was for the game against Clemson, ESPN's FPI is giving Ole Miss an 88% chance of victory. That is a pretty high number and Georgia Tech is going to have to play a complete game to give themselves a shot to be in this game on Saturday.

Georgia Tech is a heavy underdog against Ole Miss on Saturday Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

However, compared to another popular analytical model, the FPI is high on Georgia Tech's chance of victory in this game.

ESPN's Bill Connelly's SP+ system has Georgia Tech as near 28-point underdogs in this game, which is a pretty stark difference between the actual spread of 16. Connelly's projected score for the game is 43-15.

It is clear that Georgia Tech is going to have to play a great game to even have a chance against the Rebels on Saturday and most models and analytics are not going to give the Yellow Jackets any chance at an upset. It is up to them to prove them wrong.

