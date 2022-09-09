ESPN's FPI Sees a Near Certain Victory for Georgia Tech Over Western Carolina

ESPN uses its FPI (Football Power Index) as an advanced analytical model to help look at matchups and predict outcomes. In ESPN's own words: "FPI is a predictive rating system designed to measure team strength and project performance going forward. The ultimate goal of FPI is not to rank teams 1 through 128; rather, it is to correctly predict games and season outcomes. If Vegas ever published the power rankings it uses to set its lines, they would likely look quite a lot like FPI."

Unlike last week, the FPI model is nearly certain about a Georgia Tech victory over Western Carolina this week. While it only gave Georgia Tech a very slim chance to beat Clemson, it is nearly guaranteeing a win over the Catamounts on Saturday night.

Georgia Tech is expected to land a huge victory over Western Carolina this week Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

According to the FPI, Georgia Tech has a 98.5% chance of victory on Saturday night. That is a big number, but most advanced statistical models are giving Georgia Tech a very good chance of winning big on Saturday.

ESPN'S Bill Connelly's SP+ rankings have Georgia Tech with a 90% chance of victory and SP+ has a projected margin of 40-18 for the game. SP+ is one of the more accurate models out there and it sees a huge Georgia Tech victory incoming.

No matter what the advanced stats say though, Georgia Tech has to actually go out and win convincingly. The Yellow Jackets have been upset before in the Geoff Collins era and they should not be taking any opponent likely.

Kickoff between the Yellow Jackets and Catamounts is set for 7:00 p.m in Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday night.

