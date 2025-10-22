Everything From Bailey Stockton Ahead Of Georgia Tech's Matchup Against Syracuse
Bailey Stockton talked to the media on Wednesday ahead of Georgia Tech's matchup against Syracuse on Saturday. Here is everything he had to say in his press conference.
On his journey as a walk-on….
“Me and Chase Lane, we actually just talking about that yesterday. I'm just blessed to be in this situation. Coach Faulkner saw something in me that others didn't. I'm just happy he did. I just try to take it and run with it.”
On what makes the rushing attack on offense dangerous….
“Shout out the running backs, obviously there. Malachi, Trelain, Jamal, we got a good running back groom. It starts with the O-line, and we've made a big emphasis this offseason on perimeter blocking that receiver and tight end and all that. I think that's what really gets it going is perimeter blocking.”
On if he likes blocking or catching the ball more….
“I just like playing. I like playing ball.”
On the opportunities he has gotten in punt return….
“Yeah, I'm excited. You know that they haven't really been there. The punts are pretty high, and they don't really get that far. I'm having a fair catch a lot of them, but they're gonna be there and I'm excited for them.”
On whether there is an extra incentive after losing to Syracuse last year…
“Absolutely, I think last year we knew that we didn't really bring our best A game, and this year or this Saturday we're ready for them. We're game planning them really well, ready for everything, and we're excited.”
On whether the passing game opening helps the team moving forward…
“I think so. The run game and the passing game complement each other well. We really got the passing game going, and when we needed to run the football, we did. I think that was because we opened up the playbook and we passed a lot.”
On how his game has progressed over the course of his career…
“I think it's gotten a lot better. I need to just focus on the little details like perimeter blocking, maybe yac (yards after catch). The job is to go out there and run the right route and catch the ball. I feel like I did a pretty good job.”
On if the game plan to slow down the tight ends helps open up the game plan for wide receivers….
“I think Coach Faulkner does a great job of just disguising a lot of different things, like contemplating each other. I think he does a great job, and I'm just blessed being his offense.”