Everything From Brent Key and Haynes King After Georgia Tech's Loss in the Pop Tarts Bowl

At halftime of the Pop Tarts Bowl, it looked like Georgia Tech was in complete control against BYU. The Yellow Jackets were leading 21-10 heading into the locker room and were getting the ball to start the second half.

Then things got sideaways.

A fumble in the redzone, a blocked field goal, and an interception (plus poor time management) on the last drive of the game allowed BYU to score 15 unanswered points and win the Pop Tarts Bowl against the Yellow Jackets 25-21. BYU spoiled Georgia Tech's chances of winning their 10th game of the season and sent the Yellow Jackets to their 4th loss in the last five games.

After the game, head coach Brent Key and quarterback Haynes King spoke with the media and here is everything they had to say:

Opening Statement...

"Congrats to BYU, Kalani and their victory in the game. Good football team. Plays the game the right way. Plays hard.

Whether you win or lose these games, the feeling at the end is a lot of times the same, because just as if as we go out and we know we can't control the outcome of games, the control we put into it, how we play, you also can't control the emotions that you feel when 26 guys have meant this much to your program playing their last game with you.

That's what this is about tonight. Unfortunately, we didn't make plays down the stretch to be able to come out with a win. Again, credit to BYU for how they played. But I'm going to soak in every last moment that I have with these guys."

1. On the legacy of the senior class...

"What was it, three years and 23 wins? Is that right? I am not good at math. The program did one, what, three in three years or whatever.



Look, football is a continuous cycle. We are to the point now where I do talk about that momentum doesn't carry over and teams are new, right? 30, 40 guys every January come in new, but the identity and the culture of your team, that is established early on. That was established by these seniors and by these guys, the identity and the culture.



When you have that set the right way, regardless of guys that come in your program, the guys that are remaining from the year, they are the ones that carry it on. They carry it on, because of how these guys built it. They know that is what they wanted to do."

2. On the pass to Eric Rivers on 4th Down...

"HAYNES KING: I mean, they came up pressing. He had a mandatory outside release go route. Liked the matchup, took the shot. He came down with it, and the rest is history. The last four plays, they zoned us off pretty good, and we just either didn't make a play or missed a throw.

When you get down there, you have to make those. It happens quicker and tighter and faster. You have to make a play, especially when it comes down to that."

3. On the program making a jump...

"I stick by what I say all the time, getting better or getting worse, right? We will head back tonight. I will sleep for a couple of days, like a hibernating bear. I say that. I probably won't.

We have work to do. We have work to do. We have to make sure we have the best roster we can possibly have, put together the best staff that we can possibly have. It will be here fast. As quick as this season went, the next one will be here. We have to continue with the identity that these guys have built. We are rolling into the next one, because we have a lot of work to do.

But the jump, the next one is better than this. It has to be, right? Again, that isn't always dictated by wins and losses. That is dictated by the type of team you have, how you play the game, all those things.

Ultimately, I get it. We are all judged by the wins and losses, but when you put it together the right way, those all become a by-product of having everything in the right place and the kids all believe in the same thing and the staff believes in the same thing."

4. On playing in a bowl game...

"Competitors compete. It doesn't matter where it is, what time it is, where you are playing. Competitors compete. We have a team of competitors. We will always have a team of competitors. I am a competitor, and that is what we do.

I really don't understand the narrative that has been created the last couple years about these games aren't important. I mean, who is to say a football game is not important? There are 365 days in a year that we live, breathe and work for 12 guaranteed opportunities. There is no other sport like that.

Then to have another opportunity to compete, I just don't get that. I don't understand people saying the devalue of a bowl game. It is a game. It is another chance to play a game."

5. On what Haynes King has meant to him...

" I have been asked that a lot this week. I think it is pretty obvious that you talk about the toughness, the grit, the leadership, all those things, but I have never seen a young man -- not too young. You are old as heck. We' ae about the same age now, I think.

The way he affects others around him, it is like nothing I hae ever seen. The guy that wants the ball. He loves playing football. He is infectious in the way he does things. He affected every single person on our football team. He affects coaches. He affected staff members. He won't tell you that, but he does.

Those people come around once, and every once in 20, 30 years, you see those guys. I have had the opportunity to coach a lot of really good football players and be around a lot of really good quarterbacks. The ability to affect others in such a positive way, in multiple ways he does it, that's a gift that will keep giving for the rest of his life."

6. On Chris Weinke's first game as OC...

"thought he did a good job. I thought he did a good job getting the plays in, good mix of run and pass. At the end of the day, coaches put plans together, and players go execute. That is the trust you have in players. I thought he did a good job. Look, at the end of the day, we were in a position to be able to win the football game. That is all you can ask for. I am proud of Chris."

7. On what Georgia Tech means to Haynes King...

"HAYNES KING: It is everything. He is the one that gave me this opportunity. If it weren't for him, I wouldn't be here. Then as well as that, they have just turned my life totally around. Coming from A&M, a lot of stuff went wrong, I don't know what the cause was, but it led me here, led me to these great football.

When I entered the portal, I wanted to surround myself with great people that were like minded, wired the right way, and wanting to do stuff the right way. That is what I did, that's what I found here. I feel like it is not just going to happen while I am here. It is generations to go as well."

