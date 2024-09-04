Everything From Cornerback Warren Burrell Ahead Of Saturday's Game vs Syracuse
Georgia Tech is preparing for its matchup on Saturday with the Syracuse Orange. The No. 23 ranked Yellow Jackets will face a good passing attack when they face Syracuse this weekend and one of the key players this weekend against that passing attack will be cornerback Warren Burrell. After practice today, Burrell spoke with the media and here is everything that he had to say:
1. His impression of Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord and the passing game...
"They're a good team. They throw the ball a lot. You know, they have a good quarterback, good receivers. It seems like they got a pretty good handle on the offense and, you know what they want to do so you know it's going to be a good challenge for us you know as I said they're a good team we're good too so we're going to line it up compete you know and you know hopefully things fall the right way for us."
2. On if he is excited to play a team that throws the ball more...
That's a DB's dream. We don't play the game to do anything, you know, other than our job, which is covering, which is a huge problem, a huge part of it. So, you know, it's when you have an opportunity to go out there and showcase your skillset and compete in that way, that's what you want to do. So we're excited to get to it."
3. On his impressions of the secondary...
"For us, I can't, I'm not really give us a grade or anything. It's just more of a, it's always something. You know, it's always something we're trying to improve on. It's constant improvement for all of us. You know, we're never there yet. So it's not really something I can really give us a grade for it, but I think, you know, we've been performing well. You know, we've turned in the right direction, You know, and this Saturday is just another step to where we want to go."
4. On having the right tackling technique when covering guys one-on-one...
"I mean, that's what is most important. You know, when you're on the island, It's just you and a man in front of you, man, that's, like I said before, that's a corner's dream. That's what we're here for. So, you know, it's not something you shy away from. You know, it's something you take head on. It's something we work on every day. You trust your technique, trust the work that you put in. And, you know, at that time, it's just go time."
5. On his experience of playing in big games as a ranked team and how he is providing leadership to the other guys...
"So it's just one of those things where, you know, you got to jump in the water. And, you know, we have a team now full confidence that they're able to do that. As I said, you know, this is a team that's turned in the right direction. You know, every week seem to get better. And, you know, we don't shy away from anything. So I'm full confidence in this team what we're able to do."
6. On playing on special teams...
"Yeah. You know, offense, it's three phases in a football game, you know. So our offense, our defense does our job, man. Our defense, I mean, our special teams does what we're supposed to do, man. We should fall on the right side of things. So it's important to always encourage all three, you know. So we just keep doing what we're doing."
7. On how he and Ahmari Harvey complement each other...
"Yeah, I mean, I think the main thing with me and Ahmari is that we're both competitors, man. Like, we, you know, I tell Ahmari all the time, man, he's my favorite corner. So, you know, I love to watch him play about the same time when he make a play. It's time for me to make one. So It's a competition thing, man, but it ends up us making each other better. You know, every day when we're out there, man, we do our little handshake. We know what that means. It's time we lock something down. So, you know, when I got confidence that the guy on the other side is going to do his job, you know, I got to do mine. So it's that kind of thing, man. So, you know, it's a great relationship. That's my dog."
8. On Coach Key at Practice...
"I mean, when you hear that, he's a lot. It's time to, you know, do what we're supposed to do. So, you know, he's not a guy who really does it for no reason. You know, he wants to push us. You know, those guys across the field across from a Saturday, they ain't going to be nice to us. So, you know, it's something where, you know, it's kind of preparing us mentally, you know, to be in that space where it's, you know, cut out all the outside noise. People might be yelling at you. People might be saying this and that, but it's about you in that moment and what you need to do. And so it's kind of taking in what he's saying, and not necessarily how he's saying it."
9. On what made today a good practice...
"It is just our effort and how we do things, you know every play running to the ball, getting to the ball, pushing through when you are tired, we run a certain amount of plays and reps and we do that on purpose to get us tired so when the time comes, are you going to push through or are you going to fold? Every play has to be a strain because you know that strain is going to lead to the next plays that we need during the game so we have to work on those things now.'
10. On the young cornerbacks...
"That is the future man, those are some dogs right there Zachary, Nico, that corner room is deep man we got a bunch of guys go out there and make plays um you know near myr and tow they've been doing a great job uh every time their name is called they step up and you know that's what we need and you know when it's their time i'm full confidence that they're going to show out and do what they do they do every day I practice so it's not any different we're not the ones that are surprised you know what I mean?"
11. On if he has ever played in a dome before...
"No, not really. You know, once you get out there and once you start playing, you forget about everything else, man. It's just about the game, about, you know, locking in on what you need to do in that moment. So, you know, that's where I focus is at."