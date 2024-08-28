Everything From Defensive Back LaMiles Brooks Ahead of Matchup vs Georgia State
Georgia Tech is coming off of a big win vs Florida State, but their attention has now shifted to the next team on their schedule which would be the Georgia State Panthers. It is going to be the first time these two programs have played each other and it will be the first game for new Georgia State head coach Dell McGee.
After practice on Wednesday, Yellow Jackets defensive back LaMiles Brooks spoke with the media, and here is everything that he had to say.
1. On the evaluation of his performance on vs Florida State...
"Absolutely, the plan was to come out more aggressively, be free and be loose and I feel like for the most part I was able to execute on that."
2. On the helmet comms...
"It was good it was very few times if any that i can remember where we just flat out and weren't aligned based on you know kind of getting the call seeing the pictures and things like that so um the helmet come is definitely it's an adjustment at the same time but it's actually very good."
3. On how difficult it is to prepare for an opponent with so many unknowns...
"Uh it's difficult because once again you kind of you're watching old things um but like you said new coordinators things like that um you're not guessing per se but you don't know what you're going to get and things like that so you know kind of try to study players who were there last season kind of more based on personnel and things like that and then you know we'll kind of see what happens when we get out there.
4. On how they adjusted on defense after the first drive...
"You know, we kind of got to feel as far as, you know, how we wanted to play and things like that. After the first couple drives, we kind of knew what they wanted to do and things like that. And, you know, we're on the sideline. Now we got the iPads and things like that. It makes in -game adjustments a little bit easier and things like that. You can kind of see what you're adjusting to instead of having to kind of picture it in your head and things like that. So the end -game adjustments were quick and they were efficient and we were able to go out and execute when we saw it next time."
5. On how they were able to settle in after that first drive...
"Confidence And Tucci and the staff, as well as confidence in each other that we're playing with. After the first drive happened, nobody came to the sideline complaining, pointing fingers or anything like that. We knew instantly where we kind of messed up at and things like that. And like I said, with the iPads and things like that, we came in, in -game adjusted, and the confidence level of the defense didn't go down at all. We knew we were going to be able to go back out there and get another opportunity to get at them. And that's what we went out there and did it."
6. On what he saw from Taye Seymore...
"Confidence he was out there flying around for those to kind of be his first defensive snaps and things like that. I told you guys back in the fall that his confidence level was really high, knowing that he had a role on the defense now and things like that. So, You know, him going out there and executing and playing fast was a great thing to see."
7. On if there has been any trash talk between him and any of his old teammates at Georgia State...
"ctually, no trash talk at all. Kenyatta Watson actually congratulated a couple of us after the game and things like that. And kept it simple and said, see you next week. hasn't really been any trash talk I doubt there will be any you know we're all boys but we know it's a competition level but I think he's worried more about his team and we're worried about ours so you know trash talk will probably happen on the field but not before the game."
8. On the home atmosphere on Saturday...
"Uh it's going to be good uh you know our our crowd usually shows out for night games for sure um you know we're coming off a big a big win um in ireland and things like that so um the atmosphere is going to be very good um we're we're not really too much focused on it right now you know we kind of have learned from our past mistakes and things like that. So, you know, we're only worried about what we can control and what our game plan will be and things like that and going out in execute."
9. On playing Georgia State...
"I mean, not really. You know, the kind of the mindset that we try to take on is just take every game for what it is. It's just another game. Um, make no opponent bigger or smaller than it has to be in things like that. We know we have another opportunity to go out there and, you know, kind of play as the best versions of ourselves. So, you know, that's kind of what we're focused on, no matter who we really play."