Everything From Georgia Tech CB Ahmari Harvey After Yellow Jackets Tuesday Practice
Georgia Tech held its media press conferences at the conclusion of fall camp practice, with several defensive backs talking to the media. One was veteran cornerback Ahmari Harvey, who has continued to improve his game each season he has been a starter. Here is everything he had to say.
On lessons he learned playing special teams…
“Well, being a young guy, you've got to find any way to get on the field. Especially when I had came in, I was like, I'm playing somewhere. Even if it's not on offense, defense, you've got to find a way to make plays. And plays can be made on all three phases. I just found a way to make plays on special teams. When the coach sees you make plays on special teams, that's when you get in on defense. So I mean, it's all a step. I really feel like special teams is really important. Even this year, you're gonna see me on special teams.
On what he has seen from the new guys coming in…
“I've seen a lot of growth. A lot of those guys in the room really look up to me, especially being new and seeing how things was. I really saw a lot of growth from when they came in, they are mentally stronger, physically stronger, playing their techniques better. I really think we're growing as a corner room.
On if he talked about Colroado with Savion Riley…
“Yeah, we talked to him a little bit. We ain't gonna get in too much on that. We talked a little bit, but right now we are just focusing on ourselves and we go there and be the best as we can be. We're gonna win.”
On what he has worked on the most this fall camp to improve…
“I really been working on my mental discipline before and after plays, communicating with my secondary from the safety to the nickel. I've been working on my oh man press work and things like that, and open field tackling for sure.”
On which receivers he has been talking with the most in practice…
“I like talking to all of them. I ain't gonna lie to you. I don't really be having too much trouble. Guys that give me the most work, you got number three (Eric Rivers)over there. Number four (Isaiah Canion) is pretty good. Number 11 (Dean Patterson), yes, and I go back and forth with number eight (Malik Rutherford) too. All those guys have been giving me good work. We got a really deep receiver room and it really just don't stop. There's no fall off. That's what I really like about those guys over there.
On what his confidence level is right now…
“Yeah, I really take pride in myself for making clutch plays. My team needs a play. I feel like those guys look towards me to make those plays. I'll be okay if I don't make the play, I know I give it my all, and those guys are relying on me. So I'll go out there and make that play every time if I have to.
On having veterans Omar Daniels with Clayton Powell Lee…
“Yeah, that most definitely do help playing with guys you've been playing with for multiple years. I kind of know how they like to play, and they know how I like to play. Playing with guys I've been playing with for years make it pretty easy to communicate.”
On what he has seen from some of the transfers Jy Gilmore and Kelvin Hill….
“Oh, them boys came in, made a big difference in our DB room. They come in, they're eager, they're hungry. They want to make plays, so that's good. They're willing playmakers, and that's why like to have guys that make plays around me.”
On who is the fastest guy in the DB room…
Ooh. Hey, it's them two freshmen. It's either Dalen or Tae Harris. It's one of them two. You gotta ask them two young kids. They're gonna argue with me all day about this. Um, Nah, I don't got no answer. I don't got no answer.”