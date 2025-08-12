Everything From Georgia Tech Cornerbacks Coach Kobie Jones After the Yellow Jackets Tuesday Practice
Fall Camp rolled on for Georgia Tech on Tuesday. After practice, cornerbac"
ks coach Kobie Jones spoke to the media for the first time since the spring, and here is everything that he had to say.
1. On the competition for the other spot opposite Ahmari Harvey...
"It's been good. Those guys been competing, right? Obviously, they know that spots are open, Rodney Shelley's obviously been doing a really good good job, Daiquan White too or all those guys competing right and for me, it's always open all right. Yeah, it's a day -to -day thing. It's never, hey, you're starting and let 'em roll, right? It's a day -to -day competition. So those guys know they gotta bring it every day and prepare like a champion and come out there and practice like a champion. That's the standard and that's what we wanna see every day."
2. On what he evaluates to see if a guy is ready to play or not...
"Play style, that's the first thing. Are you going hard, no matter what the call is, no matter if you made the right check or executed the right way, are you going to play hard? Because everything's not going to be perfect during the game, it's going to be sometimes something happens. So just seeing the play style, those guys are going to play hard when things go wrong. The adversity shows up, how are you going to play, and then who's executing? You want to be able to trust those guys when they're out on the field. So the biggest thing for me, play style, how hard are you playing and can you execute down after down?"
3. On Dalen Penson...
"God blessed him with some some God -given athletic ability, he came in and obviously didn't get to work with a lot of the other guys in the spring technique and stuff like that and he jumped right in and you wouldn't know it you know you would think he's been here the whole time he picked up on the techniques really fast and even Elgin you know Elgin was here in the in the spring, half the time you don't know he's a freshman right? Now when I looked at Elgin Sessions, I think he's a sophomore or junior upperclassman, the way he prepares the way he practices, and the same thing with Dalen. like I don't treat him as a freshman anymore, you've been here long enough you're a sophomore, tou are a vet now, but just the ability that Dalen has, he's gonna be special."
4. On what he is seeing from some of the older guys...
"Yeah, I think all those guys know it's, like I told them, everybody's gonna play. It is not gonna be, hey, you're playing the whole, everybody's gonna play. So they're all getting ready to play and they know it's a team sport, right? They know, hey, Ahmari knows if I go down, somebody else has to come in and they got to be ready or we all lose, right? So in the meeting, from the meeting room, so the preparation out there in pre -practice to end the standard that the older guys are holding for the younger guys, they're holding it everything, right? Knees bent, shoulders down, like pad level, all that stuff, they're holding that standard for those guys. And when they do that, it allows them to remind their self that I got to do the same things, right? So it just makes the whole room better. But those older guys are holding the younger guys accountable and bringing them along. The standards are the same. There's no difference or for the young guys versus older guys."
5. On Penn State transfer Jon Mitchell...
"Yeah, he's picked it up very fast. Like you could tell he's played a little football, super smart kid. He shows a lot of flashes of some ability. Just want to see him do it consistently. All right, he's learned a new system. Obviously, a new, a new system got a new system had a old system so he had kind of erased that out of his head once he's learned his new system like when he knows he's, he's flying a hundred miles per hour. There's some things right you can tell like okay, he's not sure on and I got to do a better job as a coach to make sure he's clean on that but he knows he can play football and he's he's one of those guys that's gonna be in the competition All right, I think all those guys are in the competition. There's no guy that hey, you're not gonna be a two, you're not gonna be a three, all those guys are in the competition. He's, he's just, he's just another one of them. But he's got the ability to play. He's going to make plays. He's got his hand on a lot of balls that's count. So just seeing him consistently do that throughout the rest of camp."
6. On the young freshmen competing on special teams...
"I think special teams is very important because you think about, it's the first play for the offense for the first play of the drive. So Ahmari, he's starting on kickoff. He's starting on punt return. You know, he's starting on punt, he's starting on those things. So I expect all my guys to get in there and whether you're a freshman or not, but freshman, yeah, that's the role, right? You want to get on that bus, you want to play this time, right? You can show that you can do those things, right? You can go down there and make a tackle on kickoff. I'm pretty sure you can tackle on defense."
7. On how many guys he would like to rotate into a game...
"I think it's situationally how the game, the flow of the game, the moment of the game, I think that's gonna be a big deal. Different guys have different abilities which you would like on the field at different, obviously, Ahmari's a guy, like in the clutch situation, you want number three out there on the field. I feel like he's a guy that we can win because of. A lot of guys you can win with, and that doesn't mean they're not the good players. They're good players, you can win with them. But Amari, he's a guy that you can win because of, so, just taking into account the situation, the flow of the game. Like I said, it could be any one of those guys up and I expect all of them to be ready."
8. On how the receivers are making them better in practice...
"Yes, yeah, they keep us on our game. Those guys are really good. I mean, some days I come in and I watch practice. I'm like, we got some work to do, you know, but the guys notice that too. Like, we gotta get better. And every day I practice, I go and talk to the receivers, hit key work, and it's only making us better. And like I said, it's a team sport. When we line up on the 29th, it's going to be Yellow Jackets all on one sideline. So as long as we're getting each other better and competing, it's going to be better overall effect for the team. So they're doing a tremendous job. Trent's obviously doing a great job coaching those guys up, and they're giving us great competition every day. So we know we've got to come with it every day. We can't take a day off."
9. On working with Blake Gideon...
"Yeah, it's great to work with him, a different mind. Obviously, coming from Coach Saban's scheme and his system, just a different scheme and getting, picking his brain to how he sees things, right? 'Cause obviously, I'm a young coach and pretty much everything I know has been Coach Saban's system. Every system I've been in has pretty much been that system. So getting to be in a new system and learn his way of thinking, especially in the back end, it's been great. It helps me coach my guys, and you understand defense a little better. So it's just been great being around him, being around another great young coach that has a passion for DB play"