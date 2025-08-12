Everything From Georgia Tech DB Coach Cory Peoples After the Yellow Jackets' Tuesday Practice
Fall Camp rolled on for Georgia Tech on Tuesday. After practice, defensive backs coach Cory Peoples spoke to the media for the first time since the spring, and here is everything that he had to say.
1. On Georgia State Transfer Jy Gilmore...
"Great addition, came in, Jy with the guys, great. We have a past relationship, I actually signed Jy when I was at Georgia State, so we already had a great relationship coming in, so I kind of knew what kind of person, what kind of play he was. So he came in and Jay with the guys, really easy."
2. On where he wants to play these transfers...
"I kind of already know where I wanted to play them. Like Savion (Riley), we recruited him pretty good before he decided to go to Colorado. So like I said, Jy recruited him before. So a lot of them guys, guys, we had past relationship with brothers from high school recruiting them off from the portal and all of them stepped into the position, I thought it was gonna play and doing well, you try to mix up the rotations to see who works better with who all those guys kind of you might be running with the threes one day you might be running with the ones one day So I tell them guys never know so you got to stay ready, you want to see who gels the best with each group, whether it's the first team, second team, or third team, you've got to be ready."
3. On Omar Daniels and Clayton Powell-Lee...
"Them guys played a lot of ball. It's a lot of experience, a lot of reps, a lot of bank reps, so it's easy for them guys to actually help me teach the younger guys. They got great leadership. I've seen CP-Lee or more both grown a lot since last year, since I've been here, so them guys doing a great job leading the younger guys."
4. On the nickel position...
"That's a great competition. I don't think you can go wrong with neither one of them guys playing. I feel good. It's like a 1A-1B, both of them guys, smart, intelligent football players, tackle cover. I feel good about both of those guys and we also swing job so tackle, cover, plays a little bit safety as well so having guys like that is versatile which Kelvin (Hill) can go out and play corner and hold up really very well at corner as well, so guys like that is a versatile that you can swing and move around and makes your program better."
5. On the freshman DB class...
"The biggest thing with freshmen you want to see every day they're getting better. And they grow and I can say one thing about Tae (Harris), Felix (Felton), Jayden Barr, guys get better every day. The more reps you get them, they start to pick it up. Just like anything, it's a volume of defense coming from high school. Probably when they played a little bit more simple defense. That's the biggest thing, just the volume, picking it up and learning, I say every day them guys have gotten better."
6. On Elgin Sessions...
"Elgin was doing really well, came in in the spring. I thought he had a good spring for a freshman. Just like any kinks, you just keep on getting better every day. But he's one of them guys that every day he's grown as well, from his eye discipline to his coverage, to his technique, fundamental sound. He is one of them guys that came from a good high school in Dutch Fork and they produce them well and they coach them well so you can see the background of his development."
7. On Savion Riley...
"He's picking up well, one of them guys, like I said, he could be the first team one day, second team one day, like you said, he does, has the size, a guy that started at Vanderbilt, that started in the SEC, played well. So he's just picking on with no problem. Great addition to the room, to push Omar, to push CP, to see how this thing pans on out all the way through Camp, could be one of them guys that end up in one of the starting roles. It's a battle to the end of camp."
8. On DJ Moore and Christian Pritchett...
"DJ probably had his best practice today. I want to say he had two pass deflections of flying around. just praying that he's beat the injury bug. It'd been tough on him, but he's been holding his head down, grinding, got back healthy 100%. So he's been having a great camp so far. So just looking for him to keep growing and keep getting better. Pritchett, another guy who got a great skill set, long, athletic, similar to Savion when you talk about size, and every day he continues to get better. So it's going to be a role for him going into the season. He's definitely a core special team guy who's gonna push for some reps this year."
9. On Omar Daniels and how he improved throughout last season...
"He started the season off playing nickel, who had some injuries. We moved him back to safety, and it just fit well for him. So now he's a full-time safety that we can use in our sub packages, put him back to nickel. I think he's just a natural safety. And that's where you see the growth in this game at. And we kind of left him there. And, you know, everybody remembers the Miami game. We had a couple of big tackles. And he just got better ever since that game and grew more and starting to grow more and more every day doing camp."
10. On how many guys they plan on playing at the position...
"Oh not necessarily we do go in the game I would say we got a whole lot more depth than we had last year so it's one of them things um you know you feed the hot hand when the hand is hot, uh you want to keep guys on a certain amount of snaps early on in the season because it's a long run uh but But right now, we look to try to rotate, but right now it's a season goal since we haven't made a plan yet exactly how we're going to do it. But we do have the depth and that's the biggest thing, having the depth to do it. And last year we didn't."