Everything From Georgia Tech Defensive Lineman Jordan Van Den Berg Ahead Of Matchup Vs NC State
Georgia Tech veteran defensive lineman talked to the media on Wednesday. Here is all he had to say in his press conference.
On getting extra reps…
“You know, I'm thankful for the extra reps. I just look at it as an opportunity to be able to do my job and help my teammates. You know, we got guys coming back now, so I feel like we're in a really good position.”
On whether he envisioned an 8-0 team when he transferred…
“Yes, I definitely, I could see the vision through Coach Key, you know, when he was recruiting me and when he spoke to me and my family, like he said this was going to happen, and everyone bought in and everyone believes it.”
On being able to get key defensive stops and red zone defense…
“I would definitely say that's in the DNA of this defense. I feel like we play the best when the stakes are the highest, especially in the red zone. I feel like our red zone defense is probably one of the best in the nation. We take a lot of pride in keeping them out of our own zone.”
On what he attributes his success to…
“I just contribute it to my teammates doing their job, and I do my job. I just want to do my job so my teammates can do their job. When they do their job and I do my job, things just go into place, and everyone needs to care and do their job.”
On his relationship with Jason Moore…
“I'd say Jason, is one of my best friends. A great guy, really strong guy. I really feel like he maximizes opportunities. His intention every day of practice is elite. His notes, his watching film is elite and something that I try to study off him and see his preparation.”
On if guys argue over who gets more credit for a sack…
“You know, whatever happens, you can't control it. Just got to carry on playing, you know. I've had it go my way before, where I didn't even touch the quarterback, and they give me half a sack. So it just happens.”
On if NC State is the most explosive offense the Yellow Jackets have faced this year…
“I'd say they got a really good quarterback, really good offense. Their running backs are really good, and they have good receivers. I definitely feel like it's going to be a good test for us. We're ready for them. We're really excited to play them. We enjoy playing the better offenses and going against explosive offenses because when we want to play in games 12, 13, 14, you're going to be playing against really good offenses.”
On Hollywood Smothers….
“He does one thing that he does really good job of. Is he keeps his feet running so you've got to make sure you got to wrap him up and attack low, definitely.”
On his entrepreneurial venture and opening a laundromat….
“Thankfully, now with NIL, we are able to get paid and get some money. So I wanted to set something up for the future. So I invested my money and I bought a laundromat.”
Full Interview: