Everything From Georgia Tech Defensive Lineman Makius Scott After Wednesday's Practice
Fall Camp rolled on for Georgia Tech on Wednesday as the Yellow Jackets get closer and closer to kicking off the season in Ireland against Florida State. Today, it was the defensive line's turn to talk to the media and defensive lineman Makius Scott was one of the players to speak to the media afterward and here is everything that he had to say.
1. On being versatile up front...
"No, whatever the team need, I'm willing to do it. Like, it don't matter what position they got me at, I'm just willing to play anything. Like, I'm comfortable playing both of them."
2. On working with Coach Simpson...
"He's been a great coach. Like, I got to get a glimpse of, like, a little experience back in, like, 2019 was with the Falcons. I got to be the ballboy for the Falcons. So I got to get a little taste of what he's like, but, like, me and hands on with him being great, like, everything that I, like, really just wish for."
3. On if there is a specific part of his game that he is trying to work on with Coach Simpson...
"It's been, he's been trying to, like, critique me any type of way, like, any type of, any fall you see in my game. He was just trying to, like, just trying to critique me to be, like, a successful, like, deal with anything, like, whether it's, like, my hands, my pad level, my power position, anything like that. He just trying to, like, just help me critique it any time of it."
4. On how comfortable he is in the new defense...
"Yeah, so we're getting comfortable with it. We're still learning it. It's still much to learn. You know, every day we learn something new every day. But I feel like we're on the right trajectory. We turn it on the way up and we just got to keep working every day."
5. On matching up against the O-Line in practice...
"Oh, it's been good. Going against the ones, just iron -sharpen the iron. Those guys are great on the other side of the ball. So, like, every time we're banging against those guys, it's just making us better, like, and vice versa."
6. On the depth of the defensive line...
"It was a blessing. Because, like, when we get to rotate, like, we're just keeping each other fresh. Like, that's what we want. Just keeping each other fresh. One man go down, next man going in. Like, we know that we can rely on that man to go in and do the job."