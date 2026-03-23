Georgia Tech Remains In the Top Three of Latest D1Baseball Rankings After 2-2 Week

It was not the best week of the season for Georgia Tech Baseball, but they did enough to remain in the top three of the latest D1Baseball Rankings. They are one of three ACC teams ranked in the top ten of the rankings, with Virginia checking in at No. 9 and Florida State at No. 10.

Other ACC teams in the rankings are No. 13 North Carolina and No. 14 NC State. Clemson and Wake Forest dropped out of the rankings.

Georgia Tech started the week off with a midweek loss to Auburn on the road, but they were able to bounce back and take another ACC series, this time on the road vs a sneaky good Pittsburgh team. The Yellow Jackets have won every ACC series so far this season, beating Virginia Tech, Clemson, and Pitt. They do not have a midweek game this week and they will be back at home on Friday night against No. 14 NC State.

Big Win

After two offensive shootouts in the first two games, Georgia Tech had its best pitching game in over week, while still getting quality offensive proudction.

Junior Carson Kerce led the team with three hits, going 3-for-4 with a double. He has hit 16 doubles this season, the most in the NCAA. He is hitting doubles at a .67/game pace, which would give him 36 by the end of the season. The program record is 27, set by Jay Payton in 1994.

He finished with two RBI, bringing his season total to 22. It was his sixth multi-RBI game of the season and his second straight, marking the first time this season he has recorded multiple RBI in consecutive games.

Junior Jarren Advincula recorded his team-leading 14th multi-hit game of the season, going 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI, and a run scored. He finishes the series with two doubles after entering the weekend with zero to his name. Those three hits extended his team-leading hitting streak to eight games. Junior Ryan Zuckerman came around to score three times, his ninth multi-run game of the season.

Zuckerman led the team with five runs scored this series, in his return to Pittsburgh. Junior Kent Schmidt also came around to score three times, matching his season high. This was his seventh multi-run performance of the season over 16 games played.

Sophomore Jackson Blakely was nearly flawless in his 4.0 innings of work as the starter. He allowed only two hits and two walks while striking out five. This was his third start of the season and his second scoreless start – he went 5.0 innings with nine strikeouts in his first-career start earlier this season against Georgia State.

He would get credit for the win after the weather called the game to a halt, improving his record to 2-1 this season. Senior Brett Barfield pitched a scoreless 1.1 innings in relief. It was his eighth appearance of the season and the sixth in which he had not allowed a run.

R-sophomore Justin Shadek came out of the bullpen to record the final two outs of the seventh, after Pitt broke up the shutout. He would strike out both batters he faced, ending the seventh inning before the weather ended the game. Shadek has now recorded 14 strikeouts over 10.2 innings this season and lowered his ERA to 3.38.