Everything From Georgia Tech Linebacker Kyle Efford After Wednesday's Fall Camp Practice
Fall practice rolled on for Georgia Tech on Wednesday and afterward, Yellow Jackets linebacker Kyle Efford talked to the media to talk about the latest on the linebacking room, the depth, and playing different positions. Here is everything he had to say.
On being 100% healthy and how it feels putting on pads…
“Man, it feels great. It's a feeling I've been missing for a long time, just being able to put my pads on somebody. know, just getting that little frustration out, man. It's been great."
On if this camp feels any different compared to other camps…
“I mean, it definitely feels more like there's more intent towards everything. Definitely more urgent, just moving around, getting around, want to win football games. So that's what it takes is just more and going harder."
On his speed and acceleration and the stamina with the heat…
“Yeah, I'm definitely working to get in football shape. There's this kind of like basketball. like you can play football all day, and you go play basketball. It's going to be a whole different thing. So me going through workouts, I thought I was in shape. I thought I was in really good shape. I get out there to start playing football. I'm like, OK, I'm definitely not in that prime, you know, running around back and forth real fast, know, like how I usually am, but you know, I'm slowly getting there, slowly getting there.”
On his bond with the linebacker coach Darius Eubanks…
“That's our guy, know, just, you know, fall camp, it just gives us that time to just slowly build relationships, you know, get closer. At the end of the day, we're all going through this together. Coach is the coach, the player to coach. You know, so I mean, it's definitely there. We're building it.”
On if he notices the improved depth…
“Oh yeah, definitely. We have some guys that can be potential All-ACC backers, you know. So I mean, it's a deep room for sure.”
On the position flexibility within the team…
“Yeah, I kind of feel like that's how it's supposed to be. More than a Mike and a dimebacker, it's more like a left and a right backer. Like, I mean, if we both know each other's responsibilities, we can't really be wrong.”
On how he managed the green dot responsibility last season..
“I didn't really think too much of it. I'm a Mike linebacker. It's my job to communicate. So I mean, it was definitely cool having it in, but you know, I mean, it gets so loud sometimes, you can’t even hear. You've got to really get in there or go and get that, get the signal from the sideline.”
On if he can sense a buzz about the program…
“Yeah, I mean, buzz, hype, or whatever, we don't really pay attention to it. You're asking me, I'm someone who's truly, you asked me if I get on social media and check it out, no. You feel me? We really harp on only the opinions in this building matter."
On if anybody is standing out in the linebacker room…
All my backers are getting there, man, just improving every single day. That's really what matters, is just growing, getting better every single day.”