Everything From Georgia Tech OC Buster Faulkner After Yellow Jackets 2nd Practice
Fall camp/training camp rolled on today at Georgia Tech, with the Yellow Jackets back on the practice field as they continue to build towards their season opener against Colorado on August 29th. Today after practice, Georgia Tech's offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner spoke to the media and here is everything that he had to say:
1. On his contract extension...
"Absolutely I start with Coach Key and his commitment, I can't thank him enough and his commitment to Georgia Tech, that is the best thing about working for Coach Key, he loves this place and he wants to do everything that he can to win. He takes care of his staff and I am just grateful for the opportunity and very understanding that we got a job to do for Georgia Tech and Coach Key. Obviously, Dr. Cabrera and what he's done and what he's done for this program over the last several years and the commitment that he's made. You know, obviously it speaks, right? So super excited, you know, other guys, obviously J Batt and what he did his two years here, and Jon Palumbo and obviously Ryan coming on now. I mean, what better time to be at Georgia Tech? Being in this state means a lot to me. I've said that over the last couple years. There's not another place in the world I'd rather be. I've said it, I mean it, and just really excited about, you know, what the future holds, you know, for this place."
2. On the depth of the wide receiver room:
"Yeah, absolutely. I think it's the deepest group that we've had coming into the season. We've got a bunch of guys that have been in the program. And obviously, we're able to bring in a couple of guys that have played a lot of football, right? We don't have a lot of guys other than Malik that have a lot of production here at Georgia Tech, but we've had guys that have been in the program now for two years. We feel really good about our depth. We feel like there's not a drop off and obviously going into the year, we'd love to play multiple guys and that's something we've made clear. But it's like I tell them, that's up to them to get on the field, right? We're going to play the best players, the guys that can help impact the game, learn the offense and do the things that it takes to win."
3. On being recognized as one of the top offensive coordinators in the country...
"Well, what it says is we got great players here, we got great commitment from the head coach, all right, and we We've got a great staff, right? It's not just one man. There's a lot guys in there, you know, all the way down from obviously Geep Wade, Norval McKenzie, Chris Weinke. We've all been here now for three years together. And then Trent McKnight, the last two years, right? And then there's other guys, Dylan Dockery, A .J. Erdely, DeAndre Smelter, right? Those guys have been phenomenal in everything that we ask him to do with ideas, presenting different things. And And then we obviously we added Brian Bohannon and he's a guy that's been a head coach for 13 years. Got great offensive ideas. He brings another whole, another element to, you know, to what we're trying to do, right? So we got a great staff and that's where that goes. That's for all of us."
4. On having Haynes King, Jamal Haynes, and Malik Rutherford back for another season...
"Well, I think the biggest thing with those three guys is they've got a bunch of reps, game reps, you know, switching allows us to develop some other guys and bring them along because we're going to need more than those three to try to reach all our goals. So obviously having a guy that's, you know, really going on in either sixth or seventh year now and Haynes King and his third year in our offense is you know that's what you want you want a veteran guy and we've got that and then obviously Jamal and what he's done and you know we go back at the end of the season and we look okay how can we get to where Jamal's at his best and one thing is if Jamal's look okay how can we get to where Jamal's at his best and one thing is if Jamal's fresh and in our eyes when he's going into the game fresh he's had over a hundred yards and I think nine of those games or eight of those games or whatever that number was that we felt really good going into the game. So that's big for us. And then Malik's leadership, everything that he brings to this offense is you can't put a price tag on that, right? He's phenomenal. He could coach the receivers. He'll be a great coach if he ever decides, you know, when he gets done playing that that's what he wants to do. And, you know, I'd love to have him in that capacity one day. So, but just those three guys are obviously the leaders there. And, you And we've got to bring a lot of other guys along that, like I said, have played, just don't have the production that those guys have."
5. On the confidence level of the team...
"Well, I think it starts with the head coach, right? And what he's built for You know, two years and the way he's developed the program off season with our strength staff and everything that those guys do, you know, those guys don't get mentioned a lot, but, you know, there are a lot of, there are a lot of it. You know, AJ and his staff are phenomenal at everything they did this summer, you know, leading into where we're at right now and really building this thing to where we want it to go. Right. So, but like I said, it starts with Coach Key, that he sets he loves this place and if you don't love this place and you're probably at the wrong place so but yeah just that's where it's at and and some of that is the veteran leadership that we just talked about it's at and and some of that is the veteran leadership that we just talked about with those three guys and then we've had guys that have been in the program now and they understand what that takes okay we're not there yet but we're still trying to get there but it's a fun group to coach tell our guys or tell our staff all the time we are very very fortunate fortunate that we get to coach this group. They're smart, they're tough, they do everything we ask them to do on a day -to -day basis. They come to work and they love football, so it's fun to be around them."
6. On the development of the vertical passing game...
"-Well, it's something that we, you know, we know that we have to be able to do to be able to, again, reach our goals. You look across the country last year and, you know, the teams that had the best records in their conference, a lot of them were really good at throwing the ball, not say they couldn't run the ball, right? But they're passing statistics were really good. So we're trying to get up there in But they're passing statistics were really good. So we're trying to get up there in that. I think it helps having a guy back in the third year, And also, I think having more depth on the perimeter helps. But some of that last year is hard to say with what happened with Haynes of where it could have gone. But we got him back full speed. He's looked great the last two days. He's taken on a really good leadership role, and we're making an emphasis of that. And he's fired up for it."
7. On the running back room and the two true freshmen (JP Powell and Shane Marshall)...
"High potential. The stuff we talk about all the time. I do believe this is the deepest room that we've had. I think we've got five guys, six guys that we can roll out there. Daylon Gordon, a guy I haven't seen much of as far as on offense over the last couple of years just continues to flash, right? He's got great presence, great leadership and everything that he does and the way he goes about his business. And then Trelain Maddox, who's the ultimate pro, right? He's had multiple injuries, but hopefully he can stay healthy. He's another guy. And then obviously Malachi Hosley we added. And, and JP and Shane Marshall have both flashed. Two kids, Shane just getting here and the way he's been able to pick things up in two days is very impressive and testament to his high school program down there. So we're really excited about that room. deepest we've been and we've got some good battles going on to get on the field there."
8. On the next step for the offense...
"Yeah, absolutely. And it's like we talked about in the spring, it's being able to throw the ball when we need to throw the ball, being able to be explosive in the passing game. Not just every other game, but when we need it or when we wanna be able to do it. That's the biggest step that we gotta take. Now, we're always gonna do what it takes to win games and that's what I love about Coach Key. He he's put together a plan right to win the game, you know, and each one of those could be different. So, you know, that's the best part about it, but that is the next element to what we wanna do offensively. - Just being able to do it on demand. - Yeah, being able to do it on demand, right? We cut some things down, do some things more that he's comfortable with and let him go play football. 'Cause when he just goes and plays football, and like we told him, you know, a few days ago going into this year go be you right and that's what we want him to do don't try to be anybody else just go be Haynes King and and the chips will fall where they need to."
9. On the role for Aaron Philo this season...
Yeah, we're fortunate. Not just with Aaron Philo, but we've got two other guys in that room that I think got a chance to be good players as well. So it's a very deep room. Philo is proving that he can go into game and tough situations and go deliver the football. Some of the biggest situations. All of last year, he was able to go in and win games, right? So I think he played in the four games. And you saw what he did when his number was called, right? Obviously the Miami game, with the third down conversions. Like go back and watch that tape and then go watch the NC State game, right? So we feel confident in that room. We feel confident in Aaron, but Haynes King is, like I said, He's the leader of this football team. And I can't wait to watch him play this year."
10. On having a lot of talent on the offensive side of the ball...
"Sometimes it makes it harder because you got to figure out a way to get them all the ball. They all want it. So the biggest thing that gives you comfort in knowing is you got depth, right? And that's where it all comes from. If you want to play all the way to where we want to play, deep into the playoffs you got to have depth right football is a you know a violent sport and that's the biggest thing and I think that's one thing we've addressed here over the last two years is just trying to get deeper you know faster, bigger, stronger all those things doesn't make us better yet right but we we have been able to do that and you know up front I think we're bigger more athletic and all those things but we hadn't played right, and there's no substitute for experience. So those are the things that we've got to we've got to build. Same thing at the tight end room, we get Brett Seither back. Nate's done a phenomenal job of always going out and addressing the needs that we need, you know, to bring into that room. And J.T. Byrne has been an unbelievable addition, just instant leadership, instant energy. And, you know, so that room will look a little different. Luke Harpring is coming on. And we're really excited about his skill set as well. He can do a lot. And so, you know, just building depth and trying to get to where we want to go."
11. On his goals for true freshman Grady Adamson...
"Yeah, it's what I tell everybody all the time. The best thing about the situation that Grady's in, right, is he gets to come in and there is no pressure on him, he gets to come in and learn the offense and there is a senior who is starting so it is a great time for him to come in and learn it, we are deep in the room. You see guys leave programs, all those different things, but the guys that stay, learn the offense, right? They get millions of reps at that position. It takes a million reps, right? They end up better in the long run. And we're excited about him. He's shown a lot of promise since he got here this summer. And I think it's a really, really good situation for him to be in. And us, obviously, here at Georgia Tech."