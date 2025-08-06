Everything From Georgia Tech OL Joe Fusile After Yellow Jackets Tuesday Practice
Veteran offensive line Joe Fusile talked to the media at the conclusion of a fall camp practice on Tuesday afternoon and gave his thoughts on the offensive line and how the group is progressing. Here is everything he had to say.
On what he is seeing from the offensive line…
“Well, I have to give credit to Coach Wade and Coach Key. They brought in some great guys, some guys who know how to work, some really talented players, people who know how to take their faults and kind of build on things and get ready to play real fast. We have replaced a few players, but they're playing really well, and the chemistry is coming together very quickly.”
On what he’s seen from Peyton Joseph…
“Peyton's doing a great job. He's one of those guys who's attentive in meetings. He works his butt off on the field. He wants to get better. He's working really hard to do so. I couldn't be more proud of the progress he's made already. And he's got a heck of a ceiling.
On what he likes from this offensive line group…..
They're a little nasty. Take after it a little bit. Yeah, they're having some fun out there. O-line is a position that has a lot of responsibility, but there's also a lot of potential for just beating people up and having fun, and this group is having a fun time doing it.
On how important competition is in the room….
“It's extremely important. Competition is what drives people to improve. The reality of the room we have right now is that no one's position is safe. The guys we have are talented and hardworking and smart, and they wanna play. So everyone is busting their tail to make sure that they're the one who gets to go out on Saturday. And credit again to the guys that we've brought in, it's a healthy thing. It's not a back and forth fighting each other kind of thing. It's just that we both want to play, both want the best for the team. We're gonna see who's gonna be what's best for the team.
On offensive lineman being the smartest…
“Sometimes it seems that that's not the case because of how much you have to think about while getting your head hit. But they are a very intelligent group, and especially the guys we brought in are really smart. We're really proud of them.”
On playing a different role and making calls, learning from Weston Franklin over the years….
“Yeah, big shout out to Weston Franklin. Harrison Moore and Tana Alo-Tupuola are both great players. They both are very communicative. They're doing everything that they've been asked to do, and it's very easy to play next to them. The chemistry is great because they took so much coaching on how to do things and what to do, what to say, and it's really been a very easy transition.”